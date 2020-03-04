Spartans overcome deficit on the road

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Xavier Tillman Sr. scored 23 points and had 15 rebounds to lead No. 16 Michigan State over No. 20 Penn State 79-71 on Tuesday night.
Rocket Watts added 18 points, Cassius Winston had 14 and Aaron Henry scored 12 for the Spartans who erased a 46-31 halftime deficit to win their fourth consecutive.
Myreon Jones led Penn State with 16 points while Lamar Stevens had 15 and Mike Watkins had 12.
The Spartans (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten) trailed by as many as 19 with 4:15 left in the first half, but scored the first nine points to start the second.
It sparked a dominant stretch of play in the paint for the Spartans who took their first lead of the game with 14:29 to play when Tillman dunked to make it 51-49.
Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions, who made 10 of 17 3-pointers in the first half, went 0-for-10 from long distance to start the second.
The Spartans continued to keep Penn State (21-9, 11-8) at bay from there and used a 14-6 run to take their biggest lead of the night, 65-55 with 9:41 left. John Harrar made back-to-back layups to pull Penn State within two with 4:56 to play, but the Nittany Lions wouldn't get any closer.
The Nittany Lions used a pair of first-half runs to take control early.
They opened with a 10-2 advantage that featured two high-amplitude, alley-oop dunks from Watkins and a pair of 3s from Jamari Wheeler and Seth Lundy.
Michigan State cut it to 12-11, but Penn State made seven 3-pointers over the next 7:47 as part of 29-11 run that made it 41-22 with 4:15 left.
The Spartans scored the next eight points before Jones added his fourth 3-pointer of the half and Watkins jammed in his third alley-oop dunk of the half to make it 46-31 at halftime.
In other games involving AP Top 25 teams, Jacob Young came off the bench and scored 17 points and Rutgers bolstered its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 78-67 victory over No. 9 Maryland in Piscataway, N.J.. Montez Mathis added 15 points and Gio Baker had 11 as the Scarlet Knights (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak. It was their school record 18th home victory (18-1) this season. Jalen Smith had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Maryland (23-7, 13-6), which has dropped three of its last four. Anthony Cowan added 19 points for the Terps, who shot an atrocious 6 of 32 from 3-point range, including 2 of 16 in the first half. ... Eric Hunter Jr., scored a career-high 19 points, and Evan Boudreaux had 14 points and 14 rebounds to help Purdue (16-14, 9-10 Big Ten) beat No. 18 Iowa (20-10, 11-8) 77-68 in Iowa City. Purdue had already handed Iowa its worst loss of the season, a 104-68 defeat on Feb. 5 on a night when the Boilermakers made a season-high 19 3-pointers and shot 63.1% from the field. This game was won on the inside, with Purdue scoring 30 points in the paint. The Boilermakers also had an 47-33 edge in rebounding, including 21 offensive rebounds. Purdue led by as many as 21 points in the first half.
In games involving SEC teams, John Fulkerson scored a career-high 27 points, and Yves Pons made several key jumpers down the stretch as Tennessee rallied from a 17-point deficit to upset No. 6 Kentucky 81-73 in Lexington, Ky. The Wildcats (24-6, 14-3 SEC) appeared in control leading 51-34 early in the second half before the Volunteers (17-13, 9-8) outscored them 29-9 over 10:09 to lead 63-60. Kentucky tied it at 63, but Pons answered with a 3-pointer and Fulkerson added two free throws to stay ahead. Pons then added consecutive jumpers to make it 72-66 with 1:48 left. Nick Richards' two free throws cut the lead to four, but Josiah-Jordan James put back his missed jumper to make it a six-point game again with 1:05 left. ...South Carolina forward Maik Kotsar scored 20 points on his senior night and pushed the Gamecocks to an 83-71 win over Mississippi State in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks (18-12, 10-7) clinched their fourth winning conference season in five years and breathed life into their flagging NCAA Tournament hopes, which nearly flatlined after Saturday's loss at Alabama. The Bulldogs (19-11, 10-7) saw a two-game winning streak snapped. ... Saben Lee scored a career-high 38 points, including 15 over the final five-plus minutes to lead Vanderbilt to an 87-79 upset of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Lee made 6 of 7 three-pointers for the Commodores (10-20, 2-15), who snapped a seven-game losing streak. Lee made three 3-pointers, scored on a couple of drives and hit two free throws over the final 5:12 to carry Vanderbilt past the Crimson Tide (16-14- 8-9). The loss to the SEC's last-place team was likely a fatal blow to Alabama's already shaky NCAA Tournament hopes barring a huge run at the league tournament.
Print Headline: Spartans overcome deficit on the road