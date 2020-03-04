Teen, 2 children killed, 4 injured on state roads

Bryant police are investigating after a 6-year-old boy died from injuries after being hit by a vehicle, according to Bryant Police spokesman Sgt. Todd Crowson.

Police responded to a residence off Miller Road around 4:20 p.m. where the incident occurred. The victim was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital where he later died, Crowson said.

The child's identity was not released Tuesday night.

On Monday, a teenager and a year-old child were killed in separate crashes, according to the Arkansas State Police.

A 14-year-old boy died and four other children were injured after a sport utility vehicle they were traveling in flipped and hit a tree in south Arkansas, state police said.

A girl was driving the Chevrolet Tahoe south around 9 p.m. on Galilee Road in El Dorado when the vehicle veered off on a curve, according to a state police preliminary report.

The Tahoe overturned, according to the report, and struck a tree.

Stormey Primm, Union County coroner, said the teen who died was from El Dorado.

The injured included the driver, a female passenger and two male passengers, but no information was released on their ages, hometowns or conditions.

Weather was clear and the road was dry Monday at the time of the crash, according to the report.

A 1-year-old girl died after a single vehicle crash in Benton County on Monday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened on U.S. 62 near Alvin Seamster Road in Garfield just before 6:30 a.m., according to a preliminary state police report. A 2013 Chevrolet Equinox headed west drove across the centerline and down an embankment, striking a tree, the report states.

The child, who was a passenger in the Equinox, died as a result of injuries from the crash, according to the Pulaski County coroner's office. No other injuries were listed in the report.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

Please add about halfway through: [RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas ª arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Metro on 03/04/2020