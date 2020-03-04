Teen dies in fall from LR parking deck

A teen fell from a building in downtown Little Rock, killing himself in front of his mother on Monday night, according to a police report.

The 16-year-old boy climbed over the wall and let go of the ledge, falling from the top floor of the River Market Parking Deck on Second Street around 9:15 p.m. as officers attempted to speak with him, police said.

Officers responded to a social media live feed of the boy threatening to jump out of a window and found him on the top floor of the parking garage with his mother near him, authorities said.

Metro on 03/04/2020