Texas man drowns in Lake Fort Smith, authorities say

FORT SMITH — After more than a day of searching, authorities in Crawford County managed to find the body of a man who drowned in a lake on Wednesday.

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown said the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission recovered the body at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday in Lake Fort Smith. Brown identified the man as Viet Hung Than, 36, of Texas.

Brown said at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, a Game and Fish Commission officer who was on patrol at Lake Fort Smith Park was notified by a witness that a person was hanging on to a capsized kayak in the lake and yelling for help. The officer proceeded to contact the Arkansas State Park Rangers, and as they were going out to the victim, the witness reported that the victim had gone under the water without resurfacing, which started the recovery.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was notified about this incident at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, with it being able to assemble its dive team at about 1 p.m. The search continued until dark, with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission resuming with the sheriff’s office at about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Arkansas State Police was among the other entities that were involved over the course of the two-day search, according to Brown.