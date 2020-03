TODAY’S DIVISION I GAMES

UCA men at SE Louisiana

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE University Center, Hammond, La.

RECORDS UCA 10-19, 9-9 Southland Conference; Southeastern Louisiana 7-22, 4-14

SERIES Southeastern Louisiana leads 18-9 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET Southeastern Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Von Julien, 6-1, Sr. 8.7 2.8 G Byron Smith, 6-1, Fr. 7.6 2.6 F Brandon Gonzalez, 6-6, Jr. 8.0 3.1 F Ty Brewer, 6-7, So. 15.1 7.8 F Pape Diop, 6-9, Jr. 10.9 5.3 COACH David Kiefer (7-22 in one season at Southeastern Louisiana)

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G DeAndre Jones, 5-11, Jr. 13.1 3.8 G Rylan Bergersen, 6-6, Jr. 15.6 4.6 G/F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, So. 11.9 6.1 F Jaxson Baker, 6-7, Fr. 7.3 3.5 C Hayden Koval, 7-0, Jr. 11.8 7.7 COACH Anthony Boone (9-11 as UCA interim coach this season)

TEAM COMPARISON

SLU UCA 69.6 Points for 74.7 78.8 Points against 82.2 -5.6 Rebound margin +0.6 +0.6 Turnover margin -3.9 41.8 FG pct. 42.1 29.9 3-pt pct. 31.4 66.9 FT pct. 71.5 CHALK TALK Central Arkansas has dropped three of its past four games. … Southeastern Louisiana snapped an eight-game losing

streak with a 95-92 home victory over Northwestern State on Saturday. … UCA won the first meeting against Southeastern Louisiana this season, 88-68, on Jan. 29 in Conway.

UCA women

vs. SE Louisiana

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 11-16, 7-11 Southland Conference; Southeastern Louisiana 12-15, 9-9 SERIES UCA leads 17-10

INTERNET ucasports.com/watch

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Sr. 10.0 4.4 G Carley Hudspeth, 6-0, So. 2.7 1.0 G/F Briana Trigg, 5-10, Jr. 8.0 4.5 F Ayanna Trigg, 5-11, Jr. 5.4 5.9 F Hannah Langhi, 6-2, Jr. 8.0 5.9 COACH Sandra Rushing (152-94 in eight seasons at UCA)

SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Celica Sterling, 5-8, Sr. 14.2 3.2 G Tyler Morrison, 5-8, Sr. 2.4 2.2 G Morgan Carrier, 5-9, Jr. 7.7 2.5 F Caitlyn Williams, 6-0, Jr. 7.5 6.4 C Aminat Jubril, 6-2, Sr. 3.0 4.0 COACH Ayla Guzzardo (29-56 in three seasons at Southeastern Louisiana)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA SLU 56.4 Points for 63.1 59.0 Points against 62.3 +6.2 Rebound margin -2.5 -2.3 Turnover margin +1.6 39.5 FG pct. 40.4 21.9 3-pt pct. 32.6 63.7 FT pct. 73.5 CHALK TALK Central Arkansas enters on a five-game losing streak. … Southeastern

Louisiana has won back-to-back games

against McNeese State and Northwestern

State. … Southeastern Louisiana won the first meeting against UCA, 63-42, on Jan. 29 in Hammond, La.