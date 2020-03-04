UNDER THE RADAR: Searcy’s Freddy Hicks

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR basketball prospect is Searcy’s Freddy Hicks.

Class: 2020

Position: Guard

Size: 6-5, 210 pounds

Offers: Harding, Missouri-Kansas City

Interest: Oral Roberts, Arkansas State, Central Arkansas

Stats: 24 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks while shooting 47 percent from the field, 29 percent from 3-point range and 78 percent from the free throw line. He has scored 1,603 career points.

First-year Searcy coach Wayne Herren:

“He has an incredible work ethic. He wants to get better every day. He basically he had to carry our team this year. He did a good job of sharing the basketball and getting everyone involved. In talking to people here they said they’ve seen night and day difference as far as his leadership. He was of a more play guy last year and this year he really took the leadership role for us and made guys work hard every day in practice.

“He’s versatile. He can score inside and outside, get to the free throw line. The bigger the game, it seems the more he rose up. The two times we played West Memphis he went for over 30 in one game and 28 the other. He had 37 against Marion at home.”

Somewhat of an unknown:

“He didn't play on the EYBL circuit or anything like that, so he’s been flying under the radar. I just think somebody is going to get a steal.”