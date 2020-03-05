2 die after SUV rolls, catches fire in north Arkansas, state police say

Two Arkansans died after a vehicle they were traveling in rolled and caught fire Wednesday, authorities said.

Donavan Adams, 42, was driving a Toyota FJ Cruiser north on Arkansas 25 in Drasco when he tried to turn left onto Arkansas 92, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report.

The SUV began to roll and then caught fire, the report states.

Adams and a passenger, 53-year-old Sherily O’Farrell, died in the wreck.

Weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

At least 77 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.