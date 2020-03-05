2 more virus-test candidates found

Two more people in Arkansas have been identified as candidates for testing for the new coronavirus, a state Department of Health spokesman said Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, the result for one person who had been tested came back negative. That brought to four the total number of people who have been tested in the state and found not to have the virus.

No one in the state has tested positive, although 64 people were under voluntary 14-day home quarantines Wednesday after returning to Arkansas from countries affected by the virus. That was up from 61 people who were being monitored a day earlier.

The disease caused by the virus has been labeled covid-19, an abbreviation for coronavirus disease 2019.

Health Department spokeswoman Meg Mirivel said the state is following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to revised guidance issued by the CDC on Wednesday, "Clinicians should use their judgment to determine if a patient has signs and symptoms compatible with covid-19 and whether the patient should be tested."

The CDC noted that most people who have tested positive had a fever or symptoms of acute respiratory illness or both.

It encouraged clinicians to test for other possible illnesses and noted they may want to consider factors such as close contact with a person with the coronavirus or travel to an affected country.

Previously, testing was recommended only for people with fever or symptoms of a lower respiratory infection, such as cough or shortness of breath, who had contact with a person with a coronavirus infection within the previous 14 days; people with fever and symptoms requiring hospitalization who returned from an affected country within the previous 14 days; and people with severe respiratory illness that requires hospitalization and has no other explanation, such as the flu.

Metro on 03/05/2020