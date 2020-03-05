EStem hangs on despite foul trouble

Jacob Sanders (2) of eStem tries to maneuver past Camden Fairview’s Dashaire Ford-Burton during the Mets’ victory over the Cardinals on Wednesday at the Class 4A boys state tournament in Farmington. More photos available at nwaonline.com/prepbball. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FARMINGTON -- JK Sanders walked to the end of the eStem bench and pulled his jersey over his face after picking up his fifth foul late in the fourth quarter.

Sanders had scored 22 points, but his team was struggling to close out its first-ever state basketball tournament win without him.

His team carried on and held on, claiming a 47-42 victory over Camden Fairview in the Class 4A boys state tournament Wednesday.

"That's my sophomore, but I told him he's not a sophomore anymore," eStem Coach Josh Hayes said. "He carried us offensively. When we couldn't make shots, he drove it to the bucket. The kid played like a senior tonight."

Hayes said his team admittedly was tight playing in its first state tournament. The Mets (24-13) only scored three points in the first quarter and missed more than half of its free-throw attempts for the game.

But in the second half, No. 4 seed eStem did just enough to overcome a one-point halftime deficit and advance to take on No. 1 seed Ozark at 5:30 p.m. today.

"Survive and advance, we did that to the 10th power today," Hayes said. "My guys were timid. Let's just say the butterflies lasted longer than normal. But when we finally figured it out in the third quarter, we slowed it down and let the game come to us."

Camden Fairview (11-18), the No. 3 seed from the South Region, was able to hang in the game behind Myron Gunter, who scored 6 of his 11 points in the fourth quarter. His two free throws with 1:29 left pulled the Cardinals within 43-42.

Less than 20 seconds later, both JK Sanders and his brother Jacob Sanders both went to the eStem bench after picking up their fifth fouls.

"At that point, I said we just have to figure out how to get out of this game," Hayes said. "They are two brothers, two of my best ball-handlers. But I knew that we had momentum still. It was just about taking care of the ball and making free throws, but we shot a dismal 46 percent. If we shoot 60 percent, it's a different ballgame."

Fairview missed two free throws with 35 seconds left that would have given the Cardinals the lead. The Mets added a pair of free throws in the final 21 seconds to clinch the win.

MORRILTON 50,

NASHVILLE 49

Byron Hardiman made the first of two free throws with 0.7 seconds left to complete a comeback victory for Morrilton.

Hardiman grabbed a rebound and was fouled after a missed three-point attempt by Quincy Clemons. Hardiman missed his second free-throw attempt, but the Devil Dogs knocked away a long pass to secure the victory.

Darrius Allison scored 14 points to lead Morrilton (22-10), which trailed 30-24 at halftime. Riley Wade added 13 points and Keevon Moore 12 for Morrilton, which outscored Nashville 13-7 in the third quarter.

Devonte Witherspoon poured in 28 points to lead Nashville (18-9). Cade McBride scored 10 points and Luke McBridge nine for the Scrappers.

BLYTHEVILLE 67, DARDANELLE 37

Blytheville grabbed a 31-10 lead in the second quarter and posted an easy victory over Dardanelle.

Johnny Anderson scored 12 points to lead a balanced attack for Blytheville, which led 52-26 after three quarters. Blytheville (26-6) advances to play Magnolia at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Sports on 03/05/2020