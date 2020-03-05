Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Elections Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas Children's Hospital pulls down IT systems amid cybersecurity threat

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 2:49 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/MITCHELL PE MASILUN --6/15/2017-- Workers install an Arkansas Children's logo on the side of a building on the hospital complex in Little Rock Thursday, June 15, 2017.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital has pulled down and rebooted its IT systems after a cybersecurity threat, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said Thursday.

The medical center, located in central Little Rock, has contacted the FBI and engaged an external digital forensics firm to deal with the threat, DeMillo said in a written statement sent via text message.

All patient care services remain available, and there is no evidence that any patient information has been impacted, according to the hospital. Some appointments and procedures may be delayed until the threat is fully resolved.

“Our team has protocols and practices in place to keep our patients safe during these scenarios,” DeMillo said.

There was not yet a timeline for a fix as of Thursday afternoon, but hospital officials hope to have more information available soon, according to the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT