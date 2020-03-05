Arkansas Children's Hospital pulls down IT systems amid cybersecurity threat

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/MITCHELL PE MASILUN --6/15/2017-- Workers install an Arkansas Children's logo on the side of a building on the hospital complex in Little Rock Thursday, June 15, 2017.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital has pulled down and rebooted its IT systems after a cybersecurity threat, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said Thursday.

The medical center, located in central Little Rock, has contacted the FBI and engaged an external digital forensics firm to deal with the threat, DeMillo said in a written statement sent via text message.

All patient care services remain available, and there is no evidence that any patient information has been impacted, according to the hospital. Some appointments and procedures may be delayed until the threat is fully resolved.

“Our team has protocols and practices in place to keep our patients safe during these scenarios,” DeMillo said.

There was not yet a timeline for a fix as of Thursday afternoon, but hospital officials hope to have more information available soon, according to the statement.