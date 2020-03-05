Arkansas' graphic on point with South Carolina trio

Arkansas’ graphics produced by Cody Vincent continue to grab the attention and praise of prospects.

A recent graphic geared toward receivers JJ Jones, Joshua Burrell and Ahmari Huggins impressed the South Carolina trio. The headline read "Palmetto Playmakers" with photos of each, and South Carolina to Arkansas at the bottom.

Burrell, 6-3, 210 pounds, of Blythewood High School, has offers from Arkansas, Nebraska, Florida State, Tennessee, Louisville, Virginia Tech and numerous others.

“Oh yeah, it’s dope,” Burrell said of the graphic. “Means a lot that we could be a trio at an SEC school.”

He said he’s looking into visiting Arkansas.

Jones, 6-3, 195, of Myrtle Beach High School, said the graphic shows the three that they could play together in college.

“We could change history for a trio of the best receivers in a state to go to the same college,” Jones said.

Arkansas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Louisville and others have offered Jones. While the graphic doesn’t heighten his interest in the Razorbacks, it does help.

“My interest is still the same, but the graphic is a bonus,” Jones said.

Huggins, 6-0, 170, of Dillon High School, has accumulated offers from Arkansas, North Carolina State, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others.

“Graphics that Arkansas make go crazy. Fire,” he said.