At The Post

DAY 25 of 57

TODAY'S POST TIME 1:30 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

ADMISSION Free for general admission; reserved seats $4.50

PARKING $2 until 4 p.m.

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, noon; Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.

APPRENTICE GETS FIRST WIN

Apprentice jockey Chel-c Bailey earned her first career victory aboard Burtnjoe in Friday's first race at Oaklawn.

Burtnjoe was the 24th career mount for Bailey, a self-described "20-something" who launched her riding career last fall at Canterbury Park in suburban Minneapolis after working as an exercise rider for trainer Jinks Fires of Hot Springs at last year's Oaklawn meeting.

Bailey said her goal entering the meet was to ride at least one winner and make herself known as a jockey instead of as an exercise rider by being visible in the morning.

"I always aim high," Bailey said. "But at the same time, kind of more of my goal was to have a super busy morning of breezing as many horses as possible to be seen by trainers to get more experience for me and work on everything in the morning that I'm going to be using in the afternoon."

Bailey became the second woman and second apprentice to ride a winner since Oaklawn's meeting began Jan. 24. Kelsi Harr has four victories at Oaklawn and 18 overall.

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 03/05/2020