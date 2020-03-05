Auburn advances; next up: Arkansas

Coach Mike Neighbors and the University of Arkansas women will face Auburn at 1:30 p.m. Central today in the SEC Women’s Tournament in Greenville, S.C. Auburn defeated Vanderbilt 77-67 on Wednesday. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/David J. Beach)

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Unique Thompson and Daisa Alexander powered a 17-2 fourth-quarter run and Auburn beat Vanderbilt 77-67 in the first round of the SEC tournament on Wednesday.

Thompson was 9-of-12 shooting and finished with 21 points and nine rebounds and Alexander scored 19 and had nine assists. Erin Howard added 15 points, including a career-high five three-pointers, for Auburn (11-17). The No. 13 seed Tigers play No. 5 seed and 25th-ranked Arkansas in the second round today.

Arkansas (22-7) defeated Auburn 86-70 on Jan. 5 at Auburn Arena behind 25 points from Amber Ramirez.. The Razorbacks led 72-47 entering the fourth quarter. Auburn was guilty of 19 turnovers and hit 27 of 66 (40.9%) from the floor.

Thompson and Alexander, who combined for 25 second-half points, each scored six -- and Howard hit a three-pointer -- as Auburn held the Commodores scoreless for more than 51/2 minutes in the decisive run. Vanderbilt (14-16) missed just three shots during that stretch but committed seven turnovers which the Tigers converted into 11 points.

Auburn finished with 31 points off 25 Commodores turnovers.

Koi Love scored a career-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting for Vanderbilt. The freshman added seven rebounds and a season-high tying seven assists.

MISSOURI 64, MISSISSIPPI 53

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Aijha Blackwell scored 16 points and Missouri beat Mississippi.

The No. 11 seed Tigers play sixth-seeded Tennessee in the second round today. The Lady Vols won the only regular-season matchup between the teams 77-66.

Amber Smith hit a three-pointer and Nadia Green made 1 of 2 free throws and then a layup to make it 34-24 at the end of the second quarter. Missouri (9-21) scored 14 of the first 16 second-half points to make it 48-26 when Haley Troup hit a three-pointer.

Mimi Reid had 15 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists and a career-high 4 steals for the 14th-seeded Rebels (7-23).

SEC Women’s Tournament

Today-Sunday

at Greenville, S.C.

TODAY’S GAMES

All times Central

No. 13 Auburn 77, No. 12 Vanderbilt 67

No. 11 Missouri 64, No. 14 Ole Miss 53

TODAY’S GAMES

No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 9 Georgia, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Arkansas vs. Auburn, 1:30 p.m.

No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Tennessee vs. Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

