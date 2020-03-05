Benefits With Friends: Women who make history honored March 30

Sharon Killian, president of the Northwest Arkansas African-American Heritage Association, picks up branches while helping to clean up the historic East Mountain Cemetery on Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. Killian is one of five area community-minded women who will be recognized for their work at the Women in History Banquet March 30 at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant in Fayetteville. (File Photo/Andy Shupe) NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Sharon Killian, president of the Northwest Arkansas African-American Heritage Association, picks up branches Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, while helping to clean up the historic East Mountain Cemetery on Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville.

Five Washington County women who have a demonstrated heart for service to make the community stronger will be honored this month at the 2020 Women in History Banquet.

The banquet will be March 30 at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant in Fayetteville, starting at 5:30 p.m. for a social followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The event is hosted by the Washington County Women in History Month committee.

The honorees are:

• Susan Chase Baker, who has turned her own personal misfortunes into service and assistance to homebound seniors, the homeless, victims of domestic abuse and breast cancer survivors. Her foundation has provided more than 100,000 pounds of food to more than 2,000 homebound seniors, to mention an example of her generosity.

• Dr. Stephanie Ho, who is a leader in a family medical practice that includes the underserved transgender population and the health care rights for women.

• Sharon Killian, an accomplished artist who currently teaches art education at the University of Arkansas. She is president of the Fayetteville Art Alliance and the Northwest Arkansas African-American Heritage Association, and her work can be found in several private and corporate collections including Tyson Foods, UA and Northwest Arkansas Community College.

• Charlotte Steele is a leader and trailblazer in her church, local schools and community. She has been instrumental in the development of the Wild West History Association; is an active member in the First United Methodist Church in Springdale, PEO Sisterhood and Beta Sigma Phi; served on the Washington Regional Hospital Board; and supported the Arts Center of the Ozarks and Shiloh Museum. In her nomination, she is described as "the person who makes the party happen and the fun begin."

• Nancy Wells is a member of the Arkansas Autism Legislative Task Force and has served on the board of Journey to Independence and as a volunteer with Northwest Arkansas Parent Resource Center and Lifestyles Inc. She formed AbleTalks to serve young adults with autism with education, career counseling and other services.

The event also marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote.

Tickets are $35 and may be purchased from any committee member or by calling Alice Ann Simkins at (479) 442-8015.

