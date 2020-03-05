Events are free unless otherwise noted.

Art & Exhibits

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

ACANSA GALLERY & STORE 413-A Main St., North Little Rock. Facialogue: Dialogue with Faces through March 15. (501) 416-0973.

ARGENTA GALLERY 413-A Main St., North Little Rock. "Dancers" a recent work by John Gaudin, opening reception March 17 at 6 p.m. By appointment through Apr. 18. Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday. argentagallery.com or (501) 416-0973.

ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER 2510 Cantrell Road. Art classes and workshops for children and adults; call or visit website for schedule and costs. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. arkansasartscenter.org or (501) 372-4000.

ART GROUP GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road. New Spring Gallery, Friday. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. artgrouparkansas.com or (501) 690-2193

BUTLER CENTER FOR ARKANSAS STUDIES 401 President Clinton Ave. 2nd Friday Art night, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. second Friday of each month. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. butlercenter.org or (501) 918-3033.

CANTRELL GALLERY 8208 Cantrell Road. "A Fanciful Edge" opening reception March 20, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. cantrellgallery.com or (501) 224-1335.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS LIBRARY SYSTEM'S MAIN LIBRARY 100 Rock St. CALS Con Pokemon, Legos, and Superheroes, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. (501) 918-3000.

CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. "The Mighty Mississippi: HeART and Soul of the Southern Delta," through March 22. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. clintonlibrary.gov or (501) 374-4242.

ESSE PURSE MUSEUM 1510 S. Main St. "That '70s Exhibit" through March 22. Admission: $10; students, seniors, military $8. Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 916-9022.

GALLERY 26 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd., Suite 1. New works by Marcus McAllister and Katherine Strause, through March 14. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 664-8996.

HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM 200 E. Third St. "Vice and Virtue," through April 5. "Stitched Together: A Treasury of Arkansas Quilts," through Oct. 21. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 324-9351. Store hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $2.50, ages 65 and over $1.50, children 17 and under $1. historicarkansas.org or (501) 324-9346.

JACKSONVILLE MUSEUM OF MILITARY HISTORY 100 Veterans Circle, Jacksonville. A Night at the Victory Canteen, March 14, 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $45 per person, $325 table for 8. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $3, $2 for seniors and military, $1 for under 18, children under 5 free. (501) 241-1943.

LOCAL COLOUR GALLERY 5811 Kavanaugh Blvd. Final Show and Sale, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. localcolourgallery.com or (501) 265-0422.

LOUIE'S ANTIQUE FRAMING & GALLERY 1509 Mart Drive, Suite A. Works by Doris Williamson Mapes, Hazel Sweeney, Carol Bosewell, Alica McCallum. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. (501) 907-6240.

M2 GALLERY 1300 Main St., Ste B. M2S: Self-Portraits, through April 14. Normal business hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m Tuesday-Saturday. m2lr.com or (501) 225-6257

MOSAIC TEMPLARS CULTURAL CENTER 501 W. Ninth St. True Blue, 6 p.m.-12 a.m. March 13. Tickets: $40. Tank Top and Tulle Photo Shoot, 10 a.m.-noon. Soul Food Sunday, 1-6 p.m. March 15. Tickets: $20 donation. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. mosaictemplarscenter.com or (501) 683-3593.

OLD STATE HOUSE MUSEUM 300 W. Markham St. Permanent exhibits: "Arkansas' First Ladies' Gowns"; 1836 House of Representatives Chamber; "Pillars of Power," history of the Old State House; "On the Stump: Arkansas Politics, 1819-1919"; "First Families of Arkansas"; "As Long as Life Shall Last: The Legacy of Arkansas Women." Little Beginnings toddler program, 10:30 a.m. third Wednesday of the month.Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 324-9685.

PLANTATION AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Scott, at the junction of U.S. 165 and Arkansas 161. Antique tractor and engine show, exhibits of past agricultural equipment, continuing. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $4, children 6-12 $3, plus tax. (501) 961-1409.

SECOND FRIDAY ART NIGHT 5 p.m.-8 p.m. second Friday of the month, downtown art galleries and museums. Open house, new exhibits, entertainment. (501) 324-9351.

SOUTH MAIN CREATIVE 1600 Main St. Stamp carving, March 14 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Crepe paper wildflowers March 19 6 p.m.-8 p.m. $40 class fee and $10 material fee. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. southmaincreative.com or (501) 414-8713.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK SEQUOYAH RESEARCH CENTER 5820 Asher Ave., Suite 500. "Patriot Nations: Native Americans in Our Nation's Armed Forces," produced by the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian. Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (501) 569-8336.

WILDWOOD PARK FOR THE ARTS 20919 Denny Road. "Godspell" March 27 through April 5. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. wildwoodpark.org or (501) 821-7275.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock. Improv Theatre for Teens, 4 p.m. today. Homework Help With Elementary Concepts, 4 p.m. today and March 19. DIY Diamond Galaxy Canvas Painting, 4 p.m.-5 p.m. March 12. Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. lamanlibrary.org or (501) 758-1720.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. lamanlibrary.org or (501) 687-1061.

AROUND ARKANSAS

ARKADELPHIA ARTS CENTER 625 Main St., Arkadelphia."In This Place" through March 19. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. (870) 245-7982.

ARKANSAS RIVER VALLEY ARTS CENTER 1001 E. B St., Russellville. Art classes for adults, teens, children; call for schedule and prices. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. rivervalleyartscenter.org or (479) 968-2452.

ARTS COUNCIL OF MISSISSIPPI COUNTY The Ritz Gallery, 306 W. Main St., Blytheville. "Nashville Legacy-The Music of Floyd Cramer, Chet Atkins & the Nashville Sound" March 21, 7 p.m. Tickets $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Hours: 7:45 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. artsmissco.org or (870) 762-1744.

THE ARTS & SCIENCE CENTER FOR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. Family Funday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. second Saturday of every month. "From the Vault: Works From the Permanent Collection," through Aug. 15. Crossroad Festival: Exploring Jefferson County and Southeast Arkansas Diverse Cultural Heritage, 1 p.m.-8:30 p.m. March 7. Theatre Mask & Performance Workshop, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. March 14. Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. www.asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

ART ON THE BRICKS 4:30-7:30 p.m. every second Thursday, Rogers Experimental House, 121 W. Walnut St., Rogers. Permanent artists Marie Haley, Melody Miller, and Karen Ahuja. (479) 553-9817.

CALICO ROCK MUSEUM & VISITOR CENTER 104 Main St., Calico Rock. "The Jot 'Em Down Store" and "One-Room School," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. calicorockmuseum.com or (870) 297-4129.

CONWAY ARTWALK 5-8 p.m. third Thursday of the month, downtown Conway. (501) 329-8249.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. "Hank Willis Thomas: All Things Being Equal," through April 20. "State of the Art II," through May 24. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; closed Tuesday. crystalbridges.org or (479) 418-5700.

DELTA CULTURAL CENTER 141 Cherry St., Helena-West Helena. "1920: An Exceptional Election Year exhibit," through Dec. 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. deltaculturalcenter.com or (870) 338-4350.

FAIRFIELD BAY LIBRARY 369 Dave Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday. (501) 884-4930.

GARVAN WOODLAND GARDENS 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs. "William Rainey Photography," through March 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission to gardens: $15, children 4-12 $5. garvangardens.org or (501) 262-9300.

HOT SPRINGS CONVENTION CENTER 134 Convention Blvd, Hot Springs. "A Photo Album of Ireland," through March 18. (501) 321-2277.

MID-AMERICA SCIENCE MUSEUM 500 Mid-America Blvd., Hot Springs. Girls in STEM - The Science of IMPROV, Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $9; 65 and older and children 3-12, $7. (501) 767-3461.

MUSEUM OF NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY 202 S.W. O St., Bentonville. Museum Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m. Second Saturday of the month. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. monah.us or (479) 273-2456.

PLANTATION AGRICULTURE MUSEUM 4815 AR-161, Scott. Lye Soap Workshop, 9-11:45 a.m. Saturday, Price: $40. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 961-1409.

ROGERS HISTORICAL MUSEUM 313 S. 2nd St., Rogers. Kid's Craft Corner: Pottery Puzzle 1 p.m.-4 p.m. March 21. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or (479) 621-1154.

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS Torreyson Library, 201 Donaghey Ave, Conway. Student Art Competitive, through March 13. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. (501) 852-2274.

WINTHROP ROCKEFELLER INSTITUTE Art in its Natural State. 1 Rockefeller Drive, Morrilton. Ten artists from across the South display their temporary outdoor installations. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. (866) 972-7778.

Dance

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

ARKANSAS SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY every Monday, Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Beginners class, 7-8 p.m. Intermediate and advanced class, 8-9 p.m. No partner or experience required. Cost: $5 per night. (501) 821-4746.

THE BALLROOM ON SHACKLEFORD 1300 N. Shackleford Road. Little Rock Country Dancers, 7-10 p.m. first and third Fridays; lessons, 7-7:45 p.m.; members $5, guests $8; littlerockcountrydancers.com. Ballroom, Latin and Swing Social Dance Association, 8-10:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays, free dance lessons with admission, 7-8 p.m.; members $10, guests $15; blsdance.org, (501) 351-3062. Little Rock Bop Club, 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays; beginning swing lessons, 7-8 p.m.; members $5, guests $10; littlerockbopclub.com, (501) 350-4712.

COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Dance 7:30-9:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Friday of the month. Admission: society members $4, nonmembers $5. All ages, no experience needed. (501) 603-5305.

LET'S DANCE STUDIO Tanglewood Center, 7509 Cantrell Road. Ballroom dance, 8-10:30 p.m. first Friday of the month, $10. Latin and swing dance: lesson, 7 p.m., $5; dance, 8-10:30 p.m., $10; third and fifth Friday of the month. Group classes, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, $10. (501) 663-7724.

LITTLE ROCK COUNTRY DANCERS 1300 North Shackelford. Night Club 2 Instruction Workshop 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and Two Step Instruction Workshop 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m., Saturday. Tickets $30-$80. littlerockbopclub.churchcenter.com or (501)690-3880.

LITTLE ROCK SALSA 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays, Club 27, 614 President Clinton Ave. $5-$10. littlerocksalsa.com or (501) 414-0400.

AROUND ARKANSAS

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE MERRY MIXERS 7 p.m. every third Saturday of the month, Coronado Center, Hot Springs Village. Admission: $10. Season discount for members. (501) 915-8111.

SPA CITY BOP AND SWING DANCE CLUB 7 p.m. every second, fourth and fifth Friday of the month, Elks Lodge, 132 Abbott Place, Hot Springs. Social dancing. Free lessons with $20 membership, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Friday admission: $2. spacitydanceclub.com or (501) 760-7375.

Film

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

MACARTHUR MUSEUM OF ARKANSAS MILITARY HISTORY 503 E 9th St. "Homecoming: A Vietnam Vets Journey" Movies at MacArthur March 17, 6:30 p.m-8:30 p.m. Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m. arkmilitaryheritage.com or (501) 376-460.

Letters

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

ARKANSAS HERITAGE Diamond Conference Room, 1100 North St. Memoir Writing Workshop: First Draft-Tuesday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday. Price: $15. (501) 324-9775.

CLINTON SCHOOL OF PUBLIC SERVICE 1200 President Clinton Ave. Dr. Seuss Week, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday. clintonschool.uasys.edu or (501) 683-5200.

CLINTON SCHOOL SPEAKER SERIES Sturgis Hall, 1200 President Clinton Ave. Richard Davis and Elizabeth Bennion -- State Debate Coalition, 12 p.m.-1p.m., March 16. clintonschool.uasys.edu or (501) 683-5239.

CONVERSATIONS WITH ARKANSAS GOVERNORS Central Arkansas Library System's Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave. (888) 411-2440 or Arkansasgovernors.com.

FICTION WRITERS OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS 9 a.m.-noon fourth Saturday of every month, Dining Room 3, Baptist Medical Center, 9601 Interstate 630, Exit 7. All are welcome. Membership: $20. or (501) 982-1793.

HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON CHILDREN'S LIBRARY 4800 W. 10th St. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 978-3870.

PENPOINT WRITERS GROUP 2 p.m. fourth Saturday of the month, Amy Sanders Library, 31 Shelby Drive, Sherwood. Discussions, readings, critiques. First three visits free, $15 per year. (501) 982-1793.

RIVER MARKET POETS 10 a.m.-noon every second Saturday, Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, 100 Rock St. (501) 603-0290.

SCIENCE CAFE LITTLE ROCK every fourth Tuesday except July-August and December, Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road. sciencecafelr.com or (501) 686-7418.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock. Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. lamanlibrary.org or (501) 758-1720.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. (501) 687-1061.

AROUND ARKANSAS

GARVAN WOODLAND GARDENS Magnolia Room, 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. garvangardens.org or (501) 262-9300.

STONES THROW BREWING 402 E. Main St. Learn to Play Dartball, 4-8 p.m. Friday. 90's Trivia-Movies with Clinton, 6 p.m. Tuesday. (501) 244-9154.

Music

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

ARKANSAS CELTIC MUSIC SOCIETY 2:30-5 p.m. every Sunday of the month, Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 Rodney Parham Road. Irish traditional music session. arcelts.com or (501) 246-4340.

ARKANSAS MOUNTAIN DULCIMER SOCIETY 2 p.m. second Sunday of the month, Faith Spring Church, 1514 Market St. (501) 765-1131.

ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY-BEEBE 1000 W. Iowa St, Beebe. Lecture-Concert Series, 7:30 p.m. March 10. (501) 882-3600.

DR. RUTH MARIE ALLEN CONCERT SERIES 4:30 p.m. March 11, UAMS Hospital Lobby Gallery, 4301 W. Markham St. (501) 666-1761.

CHER HERE WE GO AGAIN TOUR 8 p.m. March 14, Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Dr., North Little Rock. Tickets: $29.95-$499.95. ticketmaster.com or (501) 975-9000.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK COMMUNITY BAND 3 p.m. March 15, Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodists Church, 6701 JFK Blvd., North Little Rock. (501) 758-2576.

SOUTH ON MAIN 1304 Main St. John Fullbright Archetypes & Troubadours Series, 8 p.m., March 12. Tickets are $30-$36 on metrotix.com. southonmain.com or (501) 244-9660.

TOBYMAC HITS KEEP TOUR 7 p.m. March 13, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Dr., North Little Rock. Tickets: $15-$93.75. ticketmaster.com or (501) 975-9000.

AROUND ARKANSAS

ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Erueka Springs Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. Eureka Springs. Tickets: $49-$59. theaud.org or (479) 253-7788.

BLUEGRASS MONDAY 7 p.m. every fourth Monday, Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., Paragould. collinstheatre.com or (870) 972-236.

BOOMTOWN OPRY 7 p.m. every second Saturday, 917 W. Oak St., El Dorado. Tickets: $15-$25; ages 12 and under $10. itickets.com or (870) 665-9315.

THE CALLED TOUR 7 p.m. Friday, Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave., Fort Smith. Religion Pop Rock. Tickets: $18:50-$75. eventbrite.com or (877) 234-3847.

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST WITH THE CONWAY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Reynolds Performance Hall, 223 Beatrice Powell St, Conway. Tickets: $30-$50. uca.edu/Reynolds or (501) 450-3265.

LIVE AT FIVE 5 p.m.-7 p.m. first Friday of the month, Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Tickets: $5-$10. (870) 536-3375.

THE LYRIC THEATER 115 W. Rush Ave., Harrison. Nunsense II: The Second Coming, 7 p.m. March 14 & 21 7 p.m., and March 15 & 22 2 p.m. thelyric.org or (870) 391-3504.

OZARK FOLK CENTER STATE PARK 1032 Park Ave., Mountain View. Mountain View Spring Bluegrass Festival, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. March 12. Tickets $20-$35. ozarkfolkcenter.com or (870) 269-3851.

SOUTH ARKANSAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA 7:30 p.m., El Dorado Municipal Auditorium, 100 W. Eighth St., El Dorado. Tickets: $20, ages 65 and older $15, college students $10, children $5. (870) 862-0521.

TEMPLE LIVE 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith. Reckless Kelly, 8 p.m. Thursday. Tickets: $20-$25. templelive.com or (479) 222-6186.

WALTON ARTS CENTER'S BAUM WALKER HALL 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Trisha Yearwood's Every Girl Tour, 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $55.50-$75.50.waltonartscenter.org or (479) 443-5600.

Special events

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

ARKANSAS PEN SHOW 10 a.m. March 13, 9 a.m. March 14, 10 a.m. March 15, Crowne Plaza Hotel, 201 S. Shackleford Road. Tickets: $5, $10 weekend pass, children 12 and under free. arpenshow.com or (501) 350-1174.

ARKIE PUB TRIVIA 6:30 p.m. Thursdays Stone's Throw Brewing, 402 E. Ninth St. (501) 244-9154.

ART IS IN CAKES 9807 W. Markham St. Baking and decorating classes. Cost: $65 per class. artisincakes.com or (501) 240-6102.

BAD BOY MOWDOWN 7:45 p.m. Friday, 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Dr., North Little Rock. Tickets: $14-$109. ticketmaster.com or (800) 732-1727.

HOPE CAREGIVER WORKSHOP 8 a.m. March 13, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1100 Napa Valley Drive. https://bit.ly/2To85jA or (800) 689-6090.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS COIN CLUB 6 p.m. third Thursday of each month, Parkway Place Baptist Church, 303 Parkway Place. Buying, selling, swapping, appraisals, auctions, programs. (501) 351-3114.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS DOLL CLUB 2 p.m. second Saturday of the month, Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, 100 Rock St. (501) 517-0936.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS FREETHINKERS DISCUSSION GROUP 1 p.m.-5 p.m. third Saturday of each month, Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, 100 Rock St. (501) 351-4980.

CIVIL WAR ROUNDTABLE OF ARKANSAS 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday, Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. (501) 607-2136.

COMMUNITY WELLNESS CLINIC 4-7 p.m. first Thursday of every month, Sylvan Hills United Methodist Church, 9921 Arkansas 107, Sherwood. Flu shots, health screenings and doctor consultations offered. (501) 835-3410.

COUNTY DANCE AT ITS BEST WORKSHOP 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, TBOS, 1300 N. Shackleford. Tickets: Individual, $30-$50, Couple's, $50-$80. (501) 690-3880.

ECUMENICAL BUDDHIST SOCIETY 1516 W. Third St. EBS Kids, 3-4:30 p.m. third Sunday of the month. ebslr.org or (501) 376-7056.

FESTIVAL OF LAUGHS 7 p.m. Sunday, Robinson Performance Hall. Tickets: $52-$75. (501) 376-4781.

GEM AND MINERAL CLUB 6:30 p.m. fourth Tuesday of the month, Terry Library, 2015 Napa Valley Drive. Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral and Geology Society. Children welcome. (501) 772-4325.

HEIFER VILLAGE 1 World Ave. Heifer Hour activities geared for children K-5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. second Saturday of the month. heifer.org/village or (501) 907-2952.

HERITAGE SEEKERS GENEALOGY CLUB 6:30-8 p.m. fourth Monday of the month, Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. heritageseekersar.weebly.com or (501) 765-9854.

THE JOINT THEATER 301 Main St. #102, North Little Rock. Punch Line Stand-Up Comedy, 8 p.m. every Tuesday. Tickets: $5. The Joint Venture weekly improv comedy, 8 p.m. every Wednesday. Tickets: $10. thejointargenta.com or (501) 372-0205.

LITTLE ROCK ZOO 1 Zoo Drive. Around the World Safari -- Spring Break 2020, March 19-29. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: $12.95, seniors $2 off regular admission, children 3 and up $9.95. littlerockzoo.com or (501) 661-7200.

PLANTATION AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Scott, at the junction of U.S. 165 and Arkansas 161. Antique tractor and engine show, exhibits of past agricultural equipment, continuing. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $4, children 6-12 $3, plus tax. (501) 961-1409.

PRESERVATION CONVERSATIONS 5 p.m. third Monday of each month. Quapaw Quarter Association education series on historic preservation. (501) 371-0075.

PUNCH LINE STAND-UP COMEDY 8 p.m. every Tuesday, The Joint, 301 Main St. #102, North Little Rock. Open mic nights. Tickets: $5. thejointargenta.com or (501) 372-0205.

QUEST QUILTERS GUILD INC. 10 a.m. second Monday of the month, Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church, 449 Millwood Circle, Maumelle. Monthly meetings. (501) 442-9965.

SOMA AFTER DARK 5 p.m. first Friday of the month, South Main St. Food, shopping, celebration. facebook.com/events/736232556770302 or (501) 350-4769.

THE SIERRA CLUB 6:30-8 p.m. third Tuesday of the month, The Oyster Bar, 3003 W. Markham St. (501) 301-8280.

AROUND ARKANSAS

1894 CITY MARKET SECOND SATURDAY TRADE DAYS 8 p.m.-5 p.m. second Saturday of every month, 1894 City Market, 105 Olive St., Texarkana. Handmade crafts, food, fun. Guided tours will be given on the hour. (870) 772-5026.

ARCHEOLOGY DAY Arlington Lawn, Hot Springs National Park, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Activities include twine bracelet-making, mini-sandbox excavation, and a petroglyph and pictograph wall.

ARKANSAS FALLEN RIDERS BREAKFAST 9:15 a.m. first Saturday of the month, First Christian Church, 3911 S. Hazel St., Pine Bluff. Donations. (870) 247-2522.

CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 228 Spring St., Hot Springs. Tickets: $10-$40. prekindle.com or (501) 318-7237.

LAKE DARDANELLE STATE PARK 100 State Park Drive, Russellville. Lake Cruise, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Friday. arkansasstateparks.com or (479) 967-5516.

WORLD'S SHORTEST ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE 6:30 p.m. March 17, Bridge St., Hot Springs. Free music concert by Foghat immediately after the parade. (501) 321-2027.

Theater

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

BLACK & GOLD 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. 7th St. Tickets: $35 advanced, $50 at door. centralarkansastickets.com or (501) 492-3985.

JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL through March 15, Thursday-Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 2:30 p.m., The Studio Theatre, 320 W. 7th St. Tickets: $20-$25. centralarkansastickets.com or (501) 374-2615.

SEE HOW THEY RUN 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7, 13, 14 and 3 p.m. Sunday, 15, Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. Tickets: $10-$25. acozarks.org or (479) 751-5441.

AROUND ARKANSAS

METEOR SHOWER March 20-29, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. . Victory Theater, 116 South Second St., Rogers. Tickets: $22-$29. http://www.arkansaspublictheatre.org/ or (479) 631-8988.

Auditions

AROUND ARKANSAS

BUYER & CELLAR 7 p.m. March 23. Arkansas Public Theater. Victory Theater, 116 South Second St., Rogers. http://www.arkansaspublictheatre.org/ or (479) 631-8988.

