Cleaner fatally injured in accident at Alabama Tyson plant

In this Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

A contract cleaner working at a processing plant owned by Tyson Foods was fatally injured Tuesday afternoon.

Carlos Turrell Lynn, 39, was cleaning equipment inside a Keystone Foods plant in Eufala, Ala., when the accident happened. He was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m., Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman said Wednesday.

Lynn worked for PSSI, a company hired by Tyson to clean the chicken-processing plant, Chapman said. Tyson acquired Keystone, a major chicken supplier for McDonald's, in November 2018.

Company spokesman Worth Sparkman said in an email that Tyson is investigating the incident.

"We're grateful for the swift response and assistance of local emergency personnel," he said.

Gina Swenson of PSSI said in an email that the company is devastated by the loss.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time," she said in an email. "We take an accident like this very seriously and we are working with local authorities to understand how it could have happened."

An Alabama TV station reported Wednesday that Lynn was cleaning a chiller and got caught in the equipment.