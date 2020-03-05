Courtroom attack halts sentencing of Arkansas man convicted of killing son, 6

BENTONVILLE — The stepson of a 50-year-old Arkansas man convicted of murder Wednesday leaped from the witness stand on Thursday and attacked him.

Quentin Martin, 24, was testifying during Mauricio Torres' sentencing hearing for the murder of Torres' 6-year-old son.

Martin jumped out of the witness stand and charged the defense table after a prosecutor asked if Torres sexually abused him.

One of Torres' defense attorneys attempted to block Martin and was thrown aside. Spectators couldn't see if Martin reached Torres.

Prosecuting attorneys and bailiffs attempted to pull Martin from the defense table.

Martin, who is in prison on drug charges, was shackled around his feet but had his hands free.

Torres was taken from the court, and the jury was cleared from the room.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren halted court after the incident. Court resumed about 40 minutes later.

Torres’ attorneys’ requested a mistrial. Karren said he wanted to watch a video of the attack before ruling on the mistrial request.

Torres, 50, of Bella Vista, was convicted of capital murder and battery in the death of six-year-old Mauricio Isaiah Torres. Isaiah died March 30, 2015, at a Bella Vista medical clinic.

A medical examiner testified that the boy's death was caused by a bacterial infection resulting from sodomy and chronic child abuse.

The jury was hearing testimony in the sentencing phase of the trial on Thursday.