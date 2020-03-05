FDA bans shock use as treatment

WASHINGTON -- Federal officials Wednesday banned electrical shock devices used to discourage aggressive, self-harming behavior in patients with mental disabilities.

The announcement from the Food and Drug Administration follows years of pressure from patients groups and mental health experts who have called the treatment outdated, ineffective and unethical. The agency first announced its intent to ban the devices in 2016.

Regulators said patients should instead receive treatments that focus on eliminating factors that trigger the behaviors or teaching patients coping skills to deal with them.

The shock devices have been used by only one place in the U.S., the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center of Canton, Mass., a residential school for people with autism and other psychiatric, developmental or mental disabilities.

The devices were attached to students' arms and legs via electrodes. School staff members could trigger a two-second shock by using a remote controller.

School administrators have called the shocks a last resort to prevent dangerous behaviors, such as head-banging, throwing furniture, or attacking teachers or classmates.

Worker sentenced in plane sabotage

MIAMI -- A veteran airline mechanic was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner with 150 people aboard in a bid to earn overtime fixing the plane.

In sentencing 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, U.S. District Judge Marcia Cooke said she found no evidence to support allegations that Alani had links to the Islamic State extremist group or any terrorist organization.

Alani is a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Iraq who had been an airline mechanic for 30 years.

Court documents show the sabotage involved gluing Styrofoam inside the nose of a Boeing 737 at Miami International Airport so that it disabled a component that pilots use to monitor things such as airspeed, altitude and the pitch of the plane. Authorities said that if the flight had taken off as planned July 17 for Nassau, Bahamas, the sabotage could have caused a crash.

Instead, the pilot saw an error message while the aircraft was on the runway and returned to the terminal to have the problem examined.

Charges filed over informants index

WASHINGTON -- A linguist working for the U.S. military who kept a list of secret informants hidden under her mattress was charged with sharing the names with a romantic interest linked to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Mariam Taha Thompson, 61, appeared in Washington's federal court Wednesday to face charges in an espionage case that investigators said put at risk the lives of American military members and confidential sources, and represented a significant breach of classified information.

The criminal case accuses Thompson, a contract translator, of giving to the unidentified Lebanese man the names of U.S. government sources and the information they provided. Thompson was arrested last week at a military facility in Irbil, Iraq, where prosecutors say she worked as a contract linguist.

Thompson's court appearance, on charges that could carry life in prison, was brief and ended with her being detained. Her attorney did not return a phone message.

