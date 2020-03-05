February's new jobs put at 183,000

Anthony Redmond (left) works with Chef Samara Henderson in January at Inspiration Kitchens in Chicago. Payroll processor ADP reports that businesses in the hotels and restaurants category added 44,000 jobs in February. (AP/Nam Y. Huh)

WASHINGTON -- U.S. businesses added 183,000 jobs last month, a solid gain that shows the economy was largely healthy just before the coronavirus outbreak spread further around the globe.

Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that February's hiring increase was down from 209,000 in the previous month. Manufacturing and mining companies shed jobs last month, while hiring in health care and a category mostly made up of hotels and restaurants was strong.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, which helps prepare the report, said the figures were compiled the week of Feb. 12, before the viral outbreak was widespread outside China. He also said warm weather likely bolstered job gains in construction, which added 18,000 positions, and in the hotels and restaurants category, which gained 44,000. That suggests hiring in those industries could slip in the coming months.

Economists forecast that the government will report on Friday that 173,000 jobs were added last month, according to data provider FactSet. The unemployment rate is forecast to hold near a half-century low as wages continue steady gains. The ADP report differs in methodology and doesn't directly correlate with the government's monthly employment report.

Zandi, like other economists, said the coronavirus likely would hamper growth in the coming months, as businesses and consumers cancel conferences and vacations. Growth should slow in the first six months of this year, he said, and hiring likely will stumble.

"We'll likely see much slower growth and recession risks will rise," he said.

Still, he said that in more recent ADP data that has come in after the report was compiled, there haven't been signs that companies are shedding jobs.

To guard against further erosion in sentiment and ensure the record-long expansion remains intact, the Federal Reserve cut rates half a percentage point on Tuesday.

Large companies, with 500 or more employees, added roughly two-thirds of the jobs last month, ADP said, while hiring among smaller firms -- those with 49 or fewer -- was relatively weak.

That could affect jobs numbers in the months ahead. Larger companies are more likely to be multinational firms with supply chains in China or elsewhere overseas that have been disrupted by the viral outbreak.

Zandi, however, also noted that larger firms have more resources and likely could weather a temporary hit from the virus more easily than smaller ones.

Still, some smaller companies also import parts from overseas, and if they are forced to cut back on production, will have a harder time keeping workers on their payrolls, he said.

ADP's payroll data represents companies employing nearly 26 million workers in the U.S.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press and by Reade Pickert of Bloomberg News.

Business on 03/05/2020