Flaws found in FBI's terror-tip procedures

WASHINGTON -- The FBI must get better at handling tips and leads about people who may carry out violent acts, including assessing whether individuals with mental problems pose legitimate threats to public safety, according to a Justice Department watchdog report released Wednesday.

The report from the inspector general's office identifies what it says are weakness and inconsistencies in how the FBI, across its 56 field offices, evaluates tips on subjects known as homegrown violent extremists. Those are people who are motivated by jihadi ideology and are operating in the U.S. independent of foreign terrorist organizations.

The report underscores the FBI's challenges in preventing violence from people whose actions and ideology may be disturbing without violating federal law. Those difficulties attracted fresh scrutiny in recent years after several people the FBI once investigated but did not arrest because they had not broken the law later went on to commit attacks, including the gunman in the 2016 nightclub rampage in Orlando, Fla.

The FBI in 2017 directed its field offices to study whether they had properly handled terrorism-related tips over the previous three years. That internal review found problems in the way the FBI had handled 6% of those threat assessments, but even after that review, not all field offices adequately followed up on the fumbled tips and leads, according to the inspector general's report.

In addition, the report says, the FBI has said there is an increase in the number of reports it receives on people with mental-health problems, but the bureau lacks a consistent strategy for dealing with that information. In some cases, the FBI refers the individuals for evaluations and in others refers them to family members for monitoring, according to the report.

The challenge is compounded because many individuals who are reported to the FBI for suspicious behavior or radical ideology are dealing with mental illness and are not actually a threat to national security.

The report's seven recommendations, which the FBI says it agrees with, are largely bureaucratic in nature relating to how field offices process and categorize information they receive on potential threats. But the issue is significant for the FBI and Justice Department given that so-called homegrown violent extremists are blamed for more than 20 attacks since Sept. 11, 2001.

In several of those attacks, the FBI spent months looking at the eventual perpetrator but closed out its inquiry after either not finding a crime or a basis for continued investigation.

"This is a particularly challenging area for the FBI because of the need to preserve constitutional protections while maintaining national security," Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in a video statement accompanying the report.

A Section on 03/05/2020