Greece denies it killed migrant

Migrants enter a Greek Navy ship Wednesday to take them to the port of Mytilene on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece. (AP/Panagiotis Balaskas)

KASTANIES, Greece -- Greece countered accusations from Turkey on Wednesday that it was responsible for the death of a migrant, as its border authorities worked for a sixth day to keep thousands of migrants out by using tear gas, stun grenades and water cannons.

The border tensions followed last week's decision by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to declare the country's gateways to Greece open.

Turkish officials alleged that Greek gunfire killed one migrant and wounded five others -- a claim that Athens flatly rejected.

The office of Ekrem Canalp, governor for the Turkish border province of Edirne, said the death occurred on the Turkish side of the border close to the Kastanies -- or Pazarkule in Turkish -- crossing. An official at Edirne's Trakya University Hospital confirmed the death and injuries.

Reporters on the Greek side heard what sounded like gunfire, though it was unclear whether live ammunition was used. People could be seen carrying what could have been a person between them, and running to the Turkish border post. Shortly afterward, at least one ambulance left.

Greek border authorities also said Wednesday that Turkish police were firing tear gas at them, and supplied video they said backed their assertion.

Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas categorically denied any migrants had been wounded or killed by Greek authorities. "The Turkish side creates and disperses fake news targeted against Greece," he said.

Turkey had also claimed on Monday that a migrant was killed, which Athens again denied.

The crisis at the border of the two NATO allies -- and historic regional rivals -- comes at a time when tensions were already high over offshore exploration rights.

Erdogan's decision to open the border encouraged thousands of people seeking a better life in Europe to try their luck by land and sea. He has warned that millions of migrants may be headed Europe's way.

He has claimed more than 100,000 people have successfully crossed into Greece, vastly above the numbers being reported by Greece or observed by reporters at the border.

Greek authorities said Wednesday that more than 32,000 attempts to illegally cross the Evros border have been thwarted since Saturday morning, with 231 people -- mostly Afghans -- arrested. After a dip on Tuesday when top European Union officials visited the border, attempts roughly tripled to 4,600 Wednesday, while some 15,000 people were gathered along the frontier.

Erdogan made the decision to open the border after a Russia-backed Syrian government offensive into Syria's northwestern Idlib province killed dozens of Turkish soldiers fighting in Syria and prompted nearly a million Syrian civilians to head toward Turkey.

U.N. Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, "is very concerned about the situation on the border," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday.

As well as seeking to prevent migrants from crossing over land, Greece is having to patrol its waters as hundreds of migrants have headed for the eastern Aegean Sea islands from the nearby Turkish coast.

The Greek government has called the situation a direct threat to national security and imposed emergency measures to carry out swift deportations and freeze asylum applications for one month. Migrants have been reporting being summarily pushed back across the border into Turkey.

The mass movement toward Greece has appeared organized. Buses, minibuses, cars and taxis were provided in Istanbul to ferry people to the border, while some of those who managed to cross have said they were told by Turkish authorities to go to Greece.

Meanwhile, Turkish officials closed the only other road crossing into Greece later Wednesday, citing "technical" work.

European Union interior ministers held emergency talks to show solidarity with Greece and to raise more equipment to bolster the 27-country bloc's border with Turkey.

The European Commission has praised Greece as "the shield" on Europe's external borders.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, speaking at the French Senate, said the "migratory pressure is at Europe's door. ... That migratory pressure is being organized by President Erdogan's regime to blackmail the European Union. The EU won't give in to blackmail."

Turkey, for its part, accused Greece of mistreating refugees.

Information for this article was contributed by Elena Becatoros, Nicholas Paphitis, Sylvie Corbet, Edith Lederer and Karel Janicek of The Associated Press.

