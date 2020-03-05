DEAR READERS: By now, some of your holiday gifts and gadgets might need fresh batteries. Here are some helpful hints about installation, disposal and usage:

• What battery type and size are indicated? Don't use a different size or style of battery.

• Never mix old and new batteries -- if one goes out, replace all of them.

• Ensure the battery contacts are clean and free of lint.

• Pay attention to polarity. The plus and minus must match up.

• Don't dispose of batteries in fire -- they can explode!

Always follow the item's directions for battery installation.

DEAR HELOISE: I was reading your article about picking up what your pooch drops. It reminded me of another use for those small bags. Many times I have a small amount of garbage after a meal, grease from the frying pan and other small amounts of refuse.

I put a [clean] doggie bag in my 2-cup measuring cup and put the garbage or grease or other liquids that I don't want to go down the drain into the bag. I tie it up and throw it in the trash bag. It's so much neater than throwing it in the big trash, and less smelly.

-- Judy M., via email

DEAR HELOISE: I drink black iced tea year-round, and a few years ago I discovered that if I use one extra tea bag and filtered tap water, I get perfect cold-brewed iced tea overnight in the refrigerator. This is not a concentrate, like cold-brewed coffee (no dilution needed).

What makes this tea miles above hot brewed or sun tea is that it has absolutely no bitterness -- just full flavor. It heats up in the microwave to the best black hot tea I've ever had. My husband, who always sweetens his hot tea, finds it unnecessary with this tea.

-- So Cal Tea Lover,

via email

DEAR READER: Aren't teas and coffees refreshing? Whether hot or iced, these drinks are delicious year round. And filtered tap water can brighten up the flavor too.

DEAR HELOISE: Walkers can be used as shopping carts. Just lift the seat of the walker and use the basket underneath. I also keep a cardboard carton in the trunk of my car. I put it on the seat when I buy more than will fit in the basket. Works for me!

-- Bernadette D.,

via email

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

Weekend on 03/05/2020