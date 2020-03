High school basketball

STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES AND SCHEDULE

BOYS

CLASS 6A

BRYANT HIGH SCHOOL Wednesday’s games

LR Central 67, Bentonville West 56 Cabot 42, Rogers 41 Conway 49, Bentonville 48

Today’s games

GAME 8 Bryant vs. Van Buren, 2:30 p.m. GAME 9 Springdale Har-Ber vs. Little Rock Central, 5:30 p.m. GAME 10 Fort Smith Northside vs. Caboty, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

GAME 11 North Little Rock vs. Conway, 5:30 p.m. GAME 12 Fayetteville vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

GAME9winnervs.Game10winner,1:30p.m. GAME 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

RUSSELLVILLE HIGH SCHOOL Tuesday’s games

Jonesboro 67, Russellville 58 West Memphis 69, Beebe 50 Hot Springs 75, LR Parkview 65

Wednesday’s games

Jacksonville 57, LR Fair 33 Maumelle 48, Lake Hamilton 38 Sylvan Hills 61, Sheridan 36

Today’s games

GAME 6 Marion vs. Vilonia, 2:20 p.m. GAME 8 LR Christian vs. Greene Co. Tech, 5:30 p.m. GAME 9 Jonesboro vs. Maumelle, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

GAME 10 West Memphis vs. Sylvan Hills, 2:30 p.m. GAME 11 Hot Springs vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m. GAME 12 Jacksonville vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

GAME9winnervs.Game10winner,1:30p.m. GAME 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

FARMINGTON HIGH SCHOOL Wednesday’s games

eStem 47, Camden Fairview 42 Morrilton 50, Nashville 49 Blytheville 65, Dardanelle 37

Today’s game

GAME 8 Monticello vs. Brookland, 2:30 p.m. GAME 9 Ozark vs. eStem, 5:30 p.m. GAME 10 Mills vs. Morrilton 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

GAME 11 Magnolia vs. Blytheville, 5:30 p.m. GAME 12 Pottsville vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

GAME 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, Noon GAME 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6 p.m.

CLASS 3A

CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL Tuesday’s games

Rivercrest 88, Jessieville 79 Gosnell 57, Baptist Prep 53 Valley Springs 78, Helena-West Helena 63

Wednesday’s games

Drew Central 59, Clinton 53 Elkins 59, Prescott 43 Dumas 55, Bergman 35

Today’s games

GAME 6 Osceola vs. Episcopal Collegiate, 2:30 p.m. GAME 8 Mayflower vs. Bald Knob, 5:30 p.m. GAME 9 Rivercrest vs. Elkins, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

GAME 10 Gosnelle vs. Dumas, 2:30 p.m. GAME 11 Valley Springs vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m. GAME 12 Drew Central vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

GAME9winnervs.Game10winner,1:30p.m. GAME 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

QUITMAN HIGH SCHOOL Tuesday’s games

Marianna 57, Dierks 36 Earle 88, Camden Harmony Grove 63 England 62, Hackett 50

Wednesday’s games

Lavaca 53, Maumelle Charter 38 White Co. Central 50, Hector 27 Pangburn 71, Flippin 63

Today’s games

GAME 6 Bay vs. Junction City, 2:30 p.m. GAME 8 South 2 vs. Rector, 5:30 p.m. GAME 9 Marianna vs. White Co. Central, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

GAME 10 Earle vs. Pangburn, 2:30 p.m. GAME 11 England vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m. GAME 12 Lavaca or Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

GAME9winnervs.Game10winner,1:30p.m. GAME 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A

LAKE HAMILTON HIGH SCHOOL (KIRBY) Tuesday’s games

Nevada 61, County Line 31 Caddo Hills 55, The New School 47 Izard County 74, Bradford 32

Wednesday’s games

Wonderview 59, Viola 50 Concord 59, Mammoth Spring 40 Mount Vernon-Enola 68, Hillcrest 51

Today’s games

GAME 6 Bradley vs. Kingston, 2:30 p.m. GAME 8 Jasper vs. Kirby, 5:30 p.m. GAME 9 Nevada vs. Concord, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

GAME 10 Caddo Hills vs. Mount Vernon-Enola, 2:30 p.m. GAME 11 Izard County vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m. GAME 12 Wonderview vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

GAME9winnervs.Game10winner,1:30p.m. GAME 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

CLASS 6A

BRYANT HIGH SCHOOL Wednesday’s games

North Little Rock 66, Rogers Heritage 21 Springdale Har-Ber 43, Mount St. Mary 37 Bryant 71, Rogers 55

Today’s games

GAME 8 Cabot vs. Van Buren, 1 p.m. GAME 9 Bentonville vs. North Little Rock, 4 p.m. GAME 10 Conway vs. Springdale Har-Ber, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

GAME 11 Fort Smith Northside vs. Bryant, 4 p.m. GAME 12 Fayetteville vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

GAME 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, Noon GAME 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6 p.m.

CLASS 5A

RUSSELLVILLE HIGH SCHOOL Tuesday’s games

Mountain Home 50, Vilonia 43 Nettleton 53, Alma 34 LR Parkview 56, Lake Hamilton 47

Wednesday’s games

Jacksonville 58, Sheridan 43 Watson Chapel 41, Hot Springs 35 Sylvan Hills 64, Hot Springs Lakeside 56

Today’s games

GAME 6 West Memphis vs. LR Christian, 1 p.m. GAME 8 Greenwood vs. Jonesboro, 4 p.m. GAME 9 Mountain Home vs. Watson Chapel, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

GAME 10 Nettleton vs. Sylvan Hills, 1 p.m. GAME 11 LR Parkview vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m. GAME 12 Jacksonville vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

GAME 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, Noon GAME 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4A

FARMINGTON HIGH SCHOOL Wednesday’s games

Crossett vs. Pocahontas 36, Crossett 31 Pea Ridge 39, Mena 25 Ozark 48, Southside Batesville 31

Today’s game

GAME 8 Nashville vs. Pulaski Academy, 1 p.m. GAME 9 Farmington vs. Pocahontas, 4 p.m. GAME 10 Batesville vs. Pea Ridge, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

GAME 11 Star City vs. Ozark, 4 p.m. GAME 12 Harrison vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

GAME 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, Noon GAME 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6 p.m.

CLASS 3A

CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL Tuesday’s games

Hoxie 47, Episcopal Collegiate Central Arkansas Christian 65, Walnut Ridge 49 Valley Springs 77, Fouke 53

Wednesday’s games

Rose Bud 54, Ashdown 39 Mountain View 56, Helena-West Helena 43 Charleston 50, Centerepoint 29

Today’s games

GAME 6 Harding Academy vs. Lamar, 1 p.m. GAME 8 Mayflower vs. Trumann, 4 p.m. GAME 9 Hoxie vs. Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

GAME 10 Central Ark. Christian vs. Charleston, 1 p.m. GAME 11 Valley Springs vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m. GAME 12 Rose Bud vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

GAME 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, Noon GAME 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2A

QUITMAN HIGH SCHOOL Tuesday’s games

Melbourne 67, Fordyce 27 Riverside 55, Acorn 38 Quitman 84, Hector 45

Wednesday’s games

Conway Christian 48, Danville 42 Bigelow 53, Eureka Springs 41 Des Arc 49, Flippin 38

Today’s games

GAME 6 Marmaduke vs. Fordyce, 1 p.m. GAME 8 Cossatot River vs. Earle, 4 p.m. GAME 9 Melbourne vs. Bigelow, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

GAME 10 Riverside vs. Des Arc, 1 p.m. GAME 11 Quitman vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m. GAME 12 Conway Christian or Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

GAME 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, Noon GAME 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6 p.m.

CLASS 1A

LAKE HAMILTON HIGH SCHOOL (KIRBY) Tuesday’s games

Kirby 80, Western Yell County 29 Alpena 55, Ouachita 47 Viola 59, Mount Vernon-Enola 36

Wednesday’s games

West Side Greers Ferry 54, Mammoth Spring 49 Norfork 52, Concord 35 Rural Special 41, Hillcrest 34

Today’s games

GAME 6 Caddo Hills vs. County Line, 1 p.m. GAME 8 Kingston vs. Emerson, 4 p.m. GAME 9 Kirby vs. Norfork, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

GAME 10 Alpena vs. Rural Special, 1 p.m. GAME 11 Viola vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m. GAME 12 West Side Greers Ferry vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

GAME 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, Noon GAME 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6 p.m.