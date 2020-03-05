Happy birthday: You'll have a transformation of appearance relating to renewed confidence, fresh concepts of beauty and the ability to experiment aesthetically. This could have to do with the home you live in, or the clothing or car you get around in.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The difference between assessing where you are (which is very helpful) and judging yourself (which is a tear-down of your spirit) will be most detectable in how the you-to-you interaction feels.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Appearances matter and will make a bigger than usual difference in the outcome of the day's events. You will arrange everything in a way to bring yourself respect, not attention.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): That moment when you realize you're not telling your story to the right audience is a decision point. Do you double down on the moment and keep talking? Do you change the story? Do you bail? Fate hangs in the balance.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Not only is no one perfect, no one needs to be or should be. Perfection completes itself and is, therefore, a closed system that cannot thrive. Enjoy flaws. Flaws are life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can't remember everything. Update your systems. Write yourself some notes. Otherwise, you'll take up valuable brain space on matters that don't deserve the position.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When people are overly hard on each other it is usually because they see something in the other person that reminds them of a part of themselves they don't prefer.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It has happened that wishes came true and yet happiness didn't commence. Don't forget that the internal weather system counts more than the external one. And that is a weather system you have some control over.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): In some versions of forgiveness, forgiveness doesn't wipe the slate clean. Forgiveness is merely an agreement to move forward knowing that the final judgment has not yet been rendered.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If life is poetry, then attention is the commodity we exchange in hopes of understanding it. Today will be like a complicated poem that needs a very close read.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you get the sneaking suspicion that you're underperforming or somehow not captivating your audience, don't automatically assume the problem is you. It takes an interesting person to know one. Seek a better match.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You will explore the history of a situation to better understand the current complexities. This will give context, but it will not give you solutions. The best answer hasn't been invented yet. You could change that.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Figure out the steps and tricks that will help you easily slip into the right attitude, mindset and energy level to perform steady, consistent work.

