Iran talks of limits for nuclear agency

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran said requests from the United Nations' nuclear watchdog for information and access to Iran's nuclear sites must have a legal basis, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported Wednesday.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for Iran's nuclear agency, was quoted by ISNA as saying: "Not every question and every access is up to the agency." He did not elaborate.

Kamalvandi's comments came a day after a confidential report was distributed to member countries by the International Atomic Energy Agency. The report was seen by The Associated Press.

The report said Iran has nearly tripled its stockpile of enriched uranium since November in violation of its deal with world powers. The report also raised new questions about possible nuclear-related activities and undeclared nuclear material at three locations.

The agency said it had sent questions to Iran in three separate letters, but Tehran maintained it wasn't obliged to respond.

Kamalvandi said he believes questions to Iran from the agency were based on distorted information by "the Zionist regime," a reference to Israel. Iran does not recognize Israel and has called for its destruction.

Turkish lawmakers exchange punches

ANKARA, Turkey -- A fight broke out in the Turkish parliament between lawmakers from opposing parties Wednesday during a tense discussion about the country's military involvement in northwest Syria.

Video images showed dozens of legislators from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party and from the main opposition party pushing each other and throwing punches while others try to pull them apart.

The clash on Wednesday started when Engin Ozkoc of the opposition Republican People's Party took the rostrum after calling Erdogan "dishonorable, ignoble, low and treacherous" in a news conference.

During a speech to members of his party, Erdogan had accused the opposition earlier of being "dishonorable, ignoble, low and treacherous" for questioning Turkey's military involvement in Syria's northwest Idlib province.

Tensions are running high after the deaths of more than 50 Turkish soldiers in Idlib in the past month, including 33 who were killed in an attack on Thursday.

Bill's slogan draws criticism in Spain

MADRID -- Spain's minister of equality defended herself Wednesday from attacks by right-wing opposition parties who have criticized her use of a slogan to support the government's draft bill on sex crimes.

The ministry included the slogan "Drunk and alone, I want to make it home" on a message it posted Tuesday to promote the proposed law.

The slogan is used at protests for gender equality in Spain, which has been rocked by cases of gang rape recently.

Equality Minister Irene Montero said Wednesday that the rhyme "focuses the debate on what is essential, which is that nothing, not how a woman dresses or how late she arrives home, justifies a sexual aggression."

The conservative Popular Party said the slogan encourages an over-consumption of alcohol.

The Spanish government on Tuesday advanced a new draft bill on sex crimes that makes consent a key determinant in cases, freeing victims from having to prove that violence or intimidation was used against them.

