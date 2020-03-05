KARK reporter to leave station for job with Walmart

Reporter Tyler Thomason is leaving KARK and Fox 16 next week after two and a half years.

His last day with the broadcast company is March. 13. Thomason will be taking a position with Walmart in Bentonville as a manager of digital strategy.

“It’s an exciting area to move to,” Thomason said. “I look forward to seeing what that part of the state has to offer.”

Thomason said he will miss his colleagues at KARK as well as the other journalists he got to know while reporting across Arkansas.

As someone who grew up in Sherwood, Thomason said reporting across the state throughout his time at KARK was particularly meaningful and an experience he will miss.

“The opportunity to meet people all over the state — being able to do that in a state I grew up in is rewarding in itself,” Thomason said. “I will certainly miss getting to highlight stories of Arkansans around the state."