Man arrested after car, driver assailed

A Cabot man has been charged in the assault of a driver, the damaging of her car, a church burglary and the assault of a police officer, Little Rock police said.

Police responded to a call just after 8 a.m. in the 8400 block of Baseline Road where a victim told officers that Steven Proffitt, 37, attacked her inside the vehicle by grabbing her hair and punching her in the face. Proffitt then damaged the vehicle with a hatchet before ramming it with his own vehicle and fleeing the scene, according to a police report.

Just before 10 a.m., an officer found Proffitt intoxicated and talking loudly at 8925 Gardner Road, the report said. The officer said he discovered Proffitt had broken into a nearby church building, and he was arrested after a struggle in which the officer was cut on the finger, the report said. Proffitt was taken to a hospital and attempted to bite a nurse, police said.

Proffitt was later taken to Pulaski County jail, where he is being held in lieu of $25,000 bond. He is charged with misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor domestic battery, misdemeanor criminal mischief, felony criminal mischief, felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor public intoxication, misdemeanor breaking or entering, and felony commercial burglary.

Metro on 03/05/2020