Man's body pulled from Arkansas lake

FORT SMITH -- After more than a day of searching, authorities in Crawford County found the body of a man who drowned in a lake Wednesday.

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown said the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission found the body at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday in Lake Fort Smith. Brown identified the man as Viet Hung Than, 36, of Texas.

Brown said that at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, a Game and Fish Commission officer who was on patrol at Lake Fort Smith Park was notified by a witness that a person was holding onto a capsized kayak in the lake and yelling for help. The officer contacted state park rangers. As crews prepared to go out to reach the victim, the witness reported that the victim had gone under the water and hadn't resurfaced.

The Crawford County sheriff's office was notified about the incident about 11 a.m. Tuesday. It was able to assemble its dive team about 1 p.m. The search for the victim continued until dark Tuesday. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and sheriff's office crews resumed the search about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Arkansas State Police was among agencies involved over the course of the two-day search, Brown added.

State Desk on 03/05/2020