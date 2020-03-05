Maumelle man arrested in rape of girl, 17

Little Rock police arrested a Maumelle man Wednesday after he was accused of rape on New Year's Day, according to an incident report.

Officers responded to CHI St. Vincent Hospital at 300 Werner St. in Hot Springs on Jan. 1 and were told by the victim and her mother about the situation which occurred earlier that morning, the report states.

The 17-year-old victim said she was at a New Year's Eve celebration at a residence on Summit Ridge Drive in Little Rock when her parents went to bed, and Nathaniel Pinson, 23, provided alcoholic beverages to her and two other people. Pinson made several advances toward the victim, to which she reportedly responded that she had a boyfriend and that she was a minor.

The report states the incident occurred at 4 a.m. The victim went to bed because she felt like the room was spinning, the report states. Pinson then entered the room and raped her, according to the report.

When she woke up, she left the Little Rock residence and drove to Hot Springs, where she later went to the hospital, authorities said.

Pinson was arrested at 2:40 p.m. on March 4 at Little Rock police's 12th Street Station at 3917 W. 12th St., according to a separate arrest report, and transported to the Pulaski County jail where he has a bond of $75,000. Pinson is charged with rape.