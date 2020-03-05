Cleaning accident fatal at Tyson plant

A contract cleaner working at a processing plant owned by Tyson Foods was fatally injured Tuesday afternoon.

Carlos Turrell Lynn, 39, was cleaning equipment inside a Keystone Foods plant in Eufala, Ala., when the accident happened. He was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m., Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman said Wednesday.

Lynn worked for PSSI, a company hired by Tyson to clean the chicken-processing plant, Chapman said. Tyson acquired Keystone, a major chicken supplier for McDonald's, in November 2018.

Company spokesman Worth Sparkman said in an email that Tyson is investigating the incident.

"We're grateful for the swift response and assistance of local emergency personnel," he said.

Gina Swenson of PSSI said in an email that the company is devastated by the loss.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time," she said in an email. "We take an accident like this very seriously and we are working with local authorities to understand how it could have happened."

An Alabama TV station reported Wednesday that Lynn was cleaning a chiller and got caught in a pinch-point of the equipment.

-- Nathan Owens

Building more SUVs, VW to add 600 jobs

Volkswagen's Chattanooga plant will add 600 jobs as it accelerates production of SUVs this year and plans for building electric vehicles, officials said Wednesday.

"As we continue to grow our Tennessee operations as Volkswagen's North American hub for electric vehicle manufacturing, we must also grow our team," said Tom du Plessis, chief executive of Volkswagen's Chattanooga operations.

Volkswagen has not directly hired production workers since 2009. Over the past decade, the automaker has worked with an employment contractor. With production of the popular seven-seat Atlas and new five-seat Atlas Cross Sport SUVs, VW needs to bring on workers directly, the company said.

Volkswagen will hire primarily for second and third shifts, with starting pay at $19 per hour, according to the company.

-- Chattanooga Times Free Press

Index jumps by 11, ends day at 409.80

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 409.80, up 11 points.

"Expectations for additional central bank monetary stimulus along with a proposed aggressive emergency spending bill by Congress gave investors increased confidence as equities rallied sharply with the health care and utilities sectors outperforming the broader market," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

