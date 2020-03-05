No more looking ahead for White Co. Central

QUITMAN -- White County Central's 50-27 victory over Hector was never in doubt Wednesday in the first round of the Class 2A boys state tournament at Quitman High School.

The Bulldogs outscored Hector in every quarter, led 30-14 at halftime, and Coach Ryan Koerdt starting taking his starters out early in the fourth quarter, with today's 8:30 p.m. quarterfinal match with Marianna (28-4) looming.

Koerdt was asked whether he allowed himself to start thinking about Marianna, the Democrat-Gazette's top-ranked team in Class 2A.

"Honestly," Koerdt said, "August."

Coaches don't know normally admit to that kind of far-ahead thinking, but Koerdt said it was part of his plan to prepare his Bears to take a run at the Class 2A championship.

"I felt like they would be the most complete team," Koerdt said. "Along with Earle. Those teams have got inside and out games. They've got benches, and they're well coached.

"So you kinda know."

Marianna, Koerdt said, has separated itself.

"All year long, their schedule's been tough," he said. "They've played people. They've beaten some good teams in other classifications. I always look at that too, coming up from the 1A-2A level."

White County Central (25-11) had stretched its limits, playing higher classification teams such as Shiloh Christian, eStem, Berryville and Dermott to prepare for what his team will face tonight.

"I feel like in 2A we've probably played the toughest schedule because we've spread out and played everybody in each corner of the state," he said. "Our record's not as great. Some things we've had to battle through. I told the boys we're trying to strive to win a state title. To get you ready to play the Marianna Lees, the Earles, the Clarendons of the world. They've been there every year. We have to play everybody."

Koerdt said his Bears have a chance if they get big efforts from key players Dylan Hopkins, Ethan Jones and Weston Sherwood. Hopkins (21), Jones (13) and Sherwood (6) accounted for 40 of this team's points Wednesday.

"When we get effort from those three, we feel like we can play with anybody," Koerdt said.

Defense is White County Central's calling card, Koerdt said, a defense that has allowed fewer than 50 points per game for a team that is 19-2 when holding opponents under 50. White County Central is 6-9 when allowing their opponents to score more than 50.

Hector (15-13) Coach Ben Freeman got a firsthand view.

"They're long and strong, and they make you grind for everything," Freeman said.

Koerdt said the Bears will have to do more than just play defense tonight.

"We have to shoot the ball well, we have to keep them off the boards," he said. "We have to limit their second chances. I feel that's the key. The turnovers and second chances.

"If we can do that, we can win the game. If not, we'll get blown out."

LAVACA 53,

MAUMELLE CHARTER 38

Matt Melton scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half and Drake Grantham scored 11 points, all in the second half, as Lavaca (33-4) wore down Maumelle Charter (16-22) in a first-round game at the Class 2A state tournament.

Lavaca led 11-5 after one quarter and 21-13 at halftime before putting the game away in the third, outscoring Maumelle Charter 18-11 to take a 39-24 lead.

Cayden Hearn scored 8 of his 14 points in the third quarter for Lavaca.

Jarkell Lovelace scored 15 points for Maumelle Charter.

PANGBURN 71, FLIPPIN 63

Tanner Galyan scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half, including all five of his three-point shots, to lead Pangburn (24-14) over Flippin (27-11).

Pangburn advances to Friday's 2:30 p.m. quarterfinal with Earle (19-9).

Pangburn trailed 34-29 at halftime, but outscored Flippin 19-8 in the third quarter.

Alex Langley had 20 points for Pangburn, and Luke Rolland scored 19.

Flippin stayed in the game with 12 three-pointers.

Devyn Payne scored 17 for Flippin, and Preston Beilding added 16, including 5 three-pointers.

