No reason to worry about baseball Hogs

It is far from time to panic.

Yes, the University of Arkansas baseball team is in a mini-slump after losing four games in a row, but only one of the four should never happen.

The Razorbacks won their first seven games before heading to Houston, where they lost to Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor in Minute Maid Park.

The Sooners and Longhorns were both 10-3 entering Wednesday, and Baylor is 8-4.

Illinois State is 4-7, including two losses to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. That record includes the Redbirds' 8-7 win Tuesday over the Hogs, who lost that game for the same reason they dropped the previous three -- too many left on base.

In the 6-3 loss to Oklahoma and the 8-7 loss to Texas, eight runners were stranded. In the 3-2 loss to Baylor, nine were stranded. Against Illinois State, a whopping 12 were hung out not to score.

That's a lot of wasted opportunity.

It has nothing to do with coaching, other than it is early and Dave Van Horn may tinker with his lineup.

Last season, the Hogs had a four-game losing streak vs. Ole Miss, UALR and Auburn, but they were still OmaHogs.

They were swept by Mississippi State in 2018 and ended up in the national championship game.

South Alabama comes to town for a three-game series this weekend, and if the Hogs get their heads out of the clouds and start hitting like they are capable of, it could be a sweep.

If the Hogs get swept, then it is OK to worry just a little.

Traditionally, Van Horn's teams get better as the season progresses.

***

Since the NCAA began its own rating system, the NET rankings, for college basketball, it has been the most quoted term during games on the SEC Network.

The NET is certainly not perfect, and there are other variables.

Duke lost three of four games before Monday night's victory, but never moved from No. 6. The Blue Devils are 24-6. No. 7 Michigan State is 21-9.

The NET is based strongly on winning games against Quad 1 opponents, and like it or not that means mid-level teams are not going to score as well because of their conference schedule.

The greatest weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and maybe all of sports, is the first one when Cinderellas are dancing. The NCAA Tournament needs more mid-level teams.

***

Sat up way too late watching election returns, mostly for the comedic factor like when one talking head declared the Texas race for President Trump because it was past his bed time.

A couple of observations from this election, which has little to do with sports other than R.J. Hawk works for a primarily sports-oriented radio station, 103.7-FM, The Buzz.

Hawk had the biggest signs that were easy to read, but he fell 27 votes shy of winning the state House District 31 seat in unofficial results against State Farm Insurance agent Keith Brooks.

The radio station was adamant about not giving Hawk political air time during the campaign, and Hawk agreed.

Another thing was that Hugh Finkelstein had the most clever radio ads heard in years. It was all about how to pronounce his last name, which was a great way to get name recognition.

He's in a run-off to become the Circuit Court District 6 judge with Casey Tucker.

On the subject of signs, if your race is over, go get your signs, please.

***

Birthdays are really important to young people, but not so much to my demographic.

Fisher McAninch has been counting the "sleeps" until he turns five (today).

Yours truly is counting nothing and not looking forward to Saturday.

When Fisher said your trusty scribe was old, "probably 15," he was told he was a little low.

End of subject.

Sports on 03/05/2020