Oklahoma lineman looking for Arkansas offer during visit

Defensive tackle Melvin Swindle II has a simple mission when he visits Arkansas on Saturday.

“I’m looking to come out with an offer,” Swindle said.

Swindle, 6-3, 310 pounds of Oklahoma City Heritage Hall, has offers from Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Kansas.

Tight ends Coach Jon Cooper was an All-Big 12 center at Oklahoma before playing in the NFL for four seasons. He’s been talking to Swindle.

“It’s actually cool,” said Swindle of Cooper’s Oklahoma ties. “I always come across a few coaches from Oklahoma and he’s one of the best that I have talked to.”

Swindle tore his labrum of his left shoulder in May of last year, but still played his junior season. He had surgery after the season

“I played the entire season with it tore, but I just wore a brace,” Swindle said.

He’s also spoke to Coach Sam Pittman.

“Just talking about the program change and how things are changing,” Swindle said of Pittman and Cooper.

Swindle, who played both ways for the Chargers, was named a second team All State offensive lineman by the The Oklahoman.

He has impressive numbers in the weight room with a 355 pound bench press and 565 squat. Swindle is planning to slim down for his senior season.

“I plan on getting back down to 285,” he said.