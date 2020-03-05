ON THE GO: Central Arkansas Library System celebrates all things fandom; A Festival of Laughs welcomes four comedians

QUARTET OF COMICS

Comedians Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Kountry Wayne and Tony Rock will be onstage for A Festival of Laughs, 7 p.m. Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Tickets are $52-$75. Visit FestivalofLaughs.com.

CELEBRATION OF SUPERHEROES

Pokemon, Legos and superheroes, including a free screening of Tim Burton's 1989 Batman film, are on tap for the Central Arkansas Library System's CALS Con, a celebration of fandom, from comics to cosplay, board games to video games, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday at Library Square, 100 Rock St., Little Rock. Activities include a photo booth, fandom button-making, a superhero drawing class for kids, all-ages Anime Bingo and a trivia tournament; the film screens at 6 at the Ron Robinson Theater. Admission is free. Visit CALS.org.

THREE DAYS OF THEATER

Three days of theater, including 10 plays, six free workshops, monologue competitions, stage readings and vendors, constitute the Arkansas Theatre Festival, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. today, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Center for Humanities and Arts, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Tickets range from $12.50-$20. Visit tinyurl.com/umjgfv9.

FOUL PLAY FOR FUNDRAISER

Foul Play Cabaret, a burlesque dance troupe from Hot Springs, puts a 1920s twist on the Weekend Theater's Black and Gold Cabaret fundraiser, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the theater, 1001 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Doors open at 6:30. The adults-only entertainment also includes singers, comedians and magicians, with complimentary appetizers, a cash bar and a raffle. Guests who dress in black and gold or in 1920s-style attire will receive a special gift at the door. Tickets are $35 in advance (visit CentralArkansasTickets.com), $50 at the door.

SINGING ABOUT SCHOOL

First grade gets exciting starting on the very first day in Junie B. Jones — The Musical (music by Zina Goldrich, lyrics and book by Marcy Heisler, adapted from the series of Junie B. Jones books by Barbara Park), 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, March 12-14, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and March 14 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and March 15 at the Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Tickets are $25, $20 for students, senior citizens (65-plus) and military. Visit centralarkansastickets.com. For more information, call (501) 374-2615 or visit studiotheatrelr.com.

BACKS OF THE BULLS

In addition to big bulls and big riders, the Professional Bull Riders' "Unleash the Beast" tour's 2020 Bad Boy Mowdown also features the MBR (Miniature Bull Riders), potential future star riders, ages 8-13, on miniature bucking bulls, weighing roughly 600-1,000 pounds — to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, 7:45 p.m. Friday and 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $14-$109 plus service charges; there is a limit of eight tickets per household. Visit PBRtix.com or Ticketmaster.com.

PRAISING A PATRON

The Acansa Arts Festival hands arts patron Sharon Heflin its 2020 Charlotte Gadberry Award at a gala Friday at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Things kick off at 6 p.m. with a reception, followed at 7 by the award presentation and a performance by Analisa Leaming, who on Broadway played Anna in The King and I and starred in the 2017 revival (followed by a national tour) of Hello, Dolly! Tickets are $125; proceeds support the festival's free Spring Break arts camps. Visit acansa.org.

PRESSING THE POINTE

Performances by the company's professional dancers, music by Dizzy 7, a cocktail reception and live and silent auctions go with dinner and dancing for Ballet Arkansas' ninth annual Turning Pointe Gala, 6-10 p.m. Friday at Chenal Country Club, 10 Chenal Club Blvd., Little Rock. Clark Trim of Colonial Wines & Spirits will receive the "Above the Barre" award for extraordinary community leadership and arts advocacy. Tickets to the black-tie-optional fundraiser are $200, $375 couple. Call (501) 223-5150 or email gala@balletarkansas.org.

— Compiled by Eric E. Harrison

Weekend on 03/05/2020