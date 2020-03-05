Outdoors calendar

Calendar

MARCH

5 Arkansas Tech University chapter of Ducks Unlimited happy hour. The Old Bank Sports Grill, Russellville. Tye Anderson (501) 593-8359 or tanderson@ducks.org

5-7 U.S. Open Turkey Calling Championship, Mack's Prairie Wings, Stuttgart.

6 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. The Ravington, Centerton. Rhys Carter (903) 278-3480 or rhysbcarter@gmail.com

7 Grant County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grant County Expo Building, Sheridan. Scott Morgan (870) 352-7125 or scottrailcar@hotmail.com

7 Russellville chapter of Ducks Unlimited New Year's Eve banquet. Hughes Community Center. Nick Thompson (479) 970-4650 or nick.thompson14@gmail.com

7 Overnight Paddling workshop, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Witt Stephens Central Arkansas Nature Center, 602 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 907-0636.

