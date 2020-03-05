Outdoors digest

Alexander's Ray wins Hamilton BFL

Josh Ray of Alexander caught five largemouth bass weighing 18 pounds, 14 ounces to win the FLW Bass Fishing League Arkie Division season opener and $12,350 on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs.

At a glance FLW BFL ARKIE DIVISION Monday on Lake Hamilton Boater Division NAME HOMETOWN FISH WT MONEY Josh Ray Alexander 5 18-14 $12,350 Quincy Houchin Mabelvale 5 16-5 $2,175 Brian Bean Hot Springs 5 13-15 $1,651 Chris Darby Hot Springs 5 13-10 $1,015 John Carroll Cabot 5 13-4 $1,585 Travis Mosley Benton 5 12-15 $798 Mark Hensiek England 5 12-12 $725 Russell Richmond Sheridan 5 12-11 $653 Dustin Huggins Russellville 5 12-4 $580 Steve Howard Conway 5 12-3 $508 Co-Angler Division NAME HOMETOWN FISH WT MONEY Jared Allen Conway 4 10-10 $2,175 Steve Duggan Pearcy 5 9-12 $1,088 Jody Jones Harvey 5 9-8 $726 Chris Cusick Hot Springs 4 9-4 $507 Kanon Harmon Benton 4 7-14 $435 Justin Wagner Mena 4 7-10 $399 Glenn Russell Sherwood 4 7-6 $363 Luke Hendrixson Conway 3 6-11 $326 Terry Dugger Little Rock 3 5-8 $290 (tie) Robert Bogard Jr. Conway 3 5-7 $241 Jordan Pirraglia Booneville 3 5-7 $241

Jared Allen of Conway won the co-angler division with four bass weighing 10-10 to earn $2,175.

Ray's winnings included a $7,000 FLW Phoenix Bonus contingency award for competing in a Phoenix bass boat.

"It feels good to win, and to win in a Phoenix boat makes it that much sweeter," said Ray, who earned his second career win in BFL competition.

Ray said he caught his fish at multiple locations. He caught three on an Alabama rig and two on a brown football-head jig.

"I just got lucky and had six or seven good bites," Ray said.

John Carroll of Cabot caught the biggest bass in the boater division with a fish that weighed 6-9 to claim a prize of $615.

Joshua Elmore of Hot Springs caught the largest bass in the co-angler division. It weighed 4-13 and earned him $307.

Harrison angler wins Table Rock BFL

Dustin Blevins of Harrison caught five bass weighing 19 pounds, 5 ounces Saturday to win the FLW Bass Fishing League bass tournament and $7,000 at Table Rock Lake in Kimberling City, Mo.

In the BFL tournament on Toledo Bend Lake at Zwolle, La., Scotty Villines of Ponca finished in seventh place with five bass that weighed 15-9 to win $854. Ken Ford of Benton finished sixth in the co-angler division with five bass weighing 10-10 to win $469.

Blevins said he caught all of his fish with an Alabama rig and a Strike King Coffee Tube to earn his first FLW victory. He said he caught two keeper largemouth bass on the Alabama rig and three keeper smallmouths on the tube.

The tube was a 3 1/2-inch, green pumpkin/melon version. Blevins said he also used sexy shad colored Keitech 3.3 swimbaits on the Alabama rig.

"I was fishing a 15- to 20-minute run from takeoff near Shell Knob, running windy gravel points, fishing in 25 to 30 foot of water," Blevins said. "The smallmouth were in 15 feet.

"I've been so close to winning before. I've finished second and had a couple of third-place finishes, so it feels good to finally get one."

Forest Service seeks access comments

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service seeks public comment on a proposed rule change under the federal Small Lands Act that will allow the U.S. Forest Service to sell, exchange or interchange small tracts within the national forest system.

The proposed rule would allow the forest service to divest parcels of 40 acres or smaller that are isolated, inaccessible or lack national forest characteristics. It also would allow for parcels of 10 acres or less to be conveyed if they contain permanent, habitable improvements if encroachment was not intentional or negligent. Proceeds from the sales could be used to acquire land in the same state for inclusion in the national forest system.

The proposed regulations will be open for public comment for 60 days after their publication in the Federal Register. More information on these rules and instructions on how to provide comments are available at federalregister.gov/d/2020-03639.

Better NWR access in the works

To increase public access on federal lands, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is developing a list of its managed lands that would benefit from new or increased access routes.

On March 12, President Donald Trump signed into law the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act (S.47, the Dingell Act), which directs the Service and other federal land management agencies to develop a priority list of lands that have significantly restricted or no public access where that access could be improved. The public is encouraged to identify national wildlife refuges, fish hatcheries and other lands managed by the Service that meet the complete criteria.

Aurelia Skipwith, director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said that improving public access to hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation on national wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries is a priority under this Administration.

"In just the last year, the Department opened 1.4 million acres of land and water to new or additional hunting and fishing opportunities, the single largest expansion on Service-managed lands in recent history," Skipwith said. "We're committed to continuing expanding the availability of these unique and magnificent places for wildlife dependent recreation for the benefit of the American people."

Nominated lands must be managed by the Fish and Wildlife Service and contain at least 640 contiguous acres. They must have significantly restricted or no public access, and be open under federal or state law to hunting, fishing or for other public recreational purposes.

For additional information and a full list of required criteria for consideration as specified by the Dingell Act, visit fws.gov/refuges/realty/Public-Access-Nominations.html.

Comments will be accepted over a 30-day comment period that ends Wednesday. The final priority list will be posted online by March 12 and updated biennially for 10 years.

Monticello hosting fast draw tournament

Fast draw shooters from across the country will compete in the the first Arkansas State Cowboy Fast Draw Championship on May 15-17 at the Drew County Fairgrounds in Monticello.

Hosted by the Arkansas Deadeye Cowboy Fast Draw Society, the tournament is sanctioned by the national Cowboy Fast Draw Association (CFDA), the world's largest fast draw organization in the world. The sport of Cowboy Fast Draw is a timed sport using western-style six-guns and holsters.

State champions and world champions will vie for the first Arkansas State Championship title. Admission will be free, and attendees can even try their hand at fast draw.

Live ammunition is not used in fast draw competition. Wax bullets are used exclusively, and under strict safety regulations. Competitors shoot at targets that chronograph their speed as the wax bullet hits the target.

All shooters have an alias by which they are known in the sport, and they dress in period-correct attire. Many vendors will also be present on May 15-16.

For more information contact Betty Evans at evansb@uamont.edu. For more information about CFDA, visit cowboyfastdraw.com.

