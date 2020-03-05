Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis First post 1:30 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Onaway in the seventh

BEST BET Italian Justice in the third

LONG SHOT Jungle Warfare in the eighth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2%)

MEET 75-211 (35.6%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $16,000

PORTION** easily defeated $25,000 maiden-claimers in her return from a long vacation, and she keeps the services of leading rider Ricardo Santana. WARM BEAUTY was badly overmatched in a sixth-place finish. She likely needed the race, and she may appreciate a fast track. WILLOW MOON is a very quick filly who broke her maiden on opening day, and she is a threat if able to beat other speedy fillies to the front.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Portion Santana Moquett 3-1

2 Warm Beauty Birzer Roberts 8-1

4 Willow Moon Felix Mason 4-1

5 Michelle's Grace WDe La Cruz Martin 2-1

1 Flora Grace Loveberry Witt 9-2

1a Cinnafrijole Quinonez Witt 9-2

6 Suspect the Worst Eramia Jackson 15-1

7 Count Ur Bless'n Lara Hornsby 10-1

9 Keene's Desire Roman Creighton 20-1

3 Shes Got Me Going FDe La Cruz Bahena 30-1

2 Purse $32,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

RONAMO** has not raced since a photo-finish loss against better at Keeneland, and he has trained well since arriving in Hot Springs. He drew a favorable inside post. FIRST CITIZEN earned a competitive Beyer figure in an encouraging debut at Fair Grounds, and he is dropping into a maiden-claimer after an eventful trip. LIDO LEGACY rallied to third from a difficult post Feb. 16. He is dropping in class and switching riders.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Ronamo Loveberry Catalano 5-2

1 First Citizen FDe La Cruz Jones 9-2

8 Lido Legacy Talamo Lukas 4-1

3 Jacks Fire Balls Mojica Van Berg 7-2

4 We're Still Here Bridgmohan Barkley 6-1

7 Agitator Eramia Broberg 8-1

5 Revenio WDe La Cruz Zito 12-1

6 Awesome Ekati Garcia Stewart 15-1

3 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $10,000

ITALIAN JUSTICE*** had traffic trouble on the turn when finishing third behind a post-time favorite. She possesses good speed and is the one to beat at this lower claiming price. FIESTA IN VEGAS was forwardly placed before fading when outclassed in her 2020 debut, but she fits very well at today's level for winning connections. HUSH Y'ALL broke her maiden last season at Oaklawn, and she appears a late threat at generous odds.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Italian Justice FDe La Cruz Cox 2-1

1a Fiesta in Vegas Cohen McKnight 5-2

10 Hush Y'all Quinonez Cline 10-1

1 Fairy Mojica McKnight 7-2

4 Frigid Loveberry Villafranco 9-2

8 Western Attire Harr Cline 12-1

5 Settle It Garcia O'Neill 8-1

3 Wacca Wacca Wacca Felix Compton 15-1

6 Flat Precious Roman Creighton 20-1

9 Frontier Woman Lara Compton 12-1

7 Athenasway Elliott Acksel 20-1

4 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $16,000

MILLIE'S AN ANGEL*** lost momentum when forced to steady into the turn in a second-place career debut performance. She recorded a good subsequent work and likely graduates with a clean trip. LANEYS LOVE exits a clear second-place finish at this level, and the 19-race maiden has earned ten in the money finishes. LYNNE T has not raced since August, but she ran a pair of encouraging races against better last winter at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Millie's an Angel Harr Cates 5-2

5 Laneys Love Thompson Dixon 7-2

8 Lynne T Wales Hall 8-1

13 Always Grace Eramia Gelner 9-2

2 Dues Paid Eramia Jackson 10-1

9 B's Lil' Bumblebee Quinonez McKellar 12-1

12 Thursday Morning Felix Bahena 10-1

14 Wild Dez Loveberry TMartin 4-1

11 Ella's My Girl WDe La Cruz JMartin 8-1

7 Black Patent Shoes FDe La Cruz WMartin 12-1

6 Bay's Beauty Lara Hornsby 12-1

4 Be Done With It Birzer Roberts 12-1

3 Cloudywithachance Loveberry Martin 15-1

10 Hamazing Marnie Bailey Vance 30-1

5 Purse $23,000, 51/2 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

LOUISE THE LASER*** finished third behind a winning post-time favorite in her first race for winning trainer Norman McKnight. She is dropping a notch and switches to a winning rider. STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO won two of her last three races in California. She is a logical contender in her first try against older filly and mares. HEART'S PASSION brings competitive Beyer figures from California, and she is likely to be flying down the stretch.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Louise the Laser Mojica McKnight 5-2

5 Staythirstymyamigo Cohen O'Neill 3-1

11 Heart's Passion Garcia Hollendorfer 6-1

8 Anita Marie FDe La Cruz Puhl 8-1

3 High Class Euro Loveberry Villafranco 5-1

6 Never Sober Bailey McKnight 15-1

10 She's a Lucky One WDe La Cruz Anderson 15-1

12 Wise Eyes Birzer Martin 12-1

2 Ms Fifty First St. Vazquez Prather 15-1

9 Dave's Baby Girl Roman Petalino 20-1

1 Northern Connect Elliott Hiles 30-1

7 Critter Canchari Litfin 30-1

6 Purse $27,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

ROAD TEST** rallied to second in her first race over this track, and she is taking a slight drop in class. She is a good finisher in a field with plenty if early zip. MOONLIGHT TRAIN has crossed the wire first in five of her past six races, and her tracking speed always has her in position to win turning for home. COWGIRL CALLIE has shown good early speed in five consecutive in-the-money finishes, and she is running for winning trainer Jerry Hollendorfer for the first time.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Road Test Baze Sadler 2-1

7 Moonlight Train Cohen Broberg 3-1

8 Cowgirl Callie Garcia Hollendorfer 7-2

1 H.M.S. Pinafore Mojica McKnight 6-1

9 Lady Cleopatra Talamo Amoss 8-1

3 Molly's Game Bridgmohan Barkley 12-1

2 Sexy Dance WDe La Cruz Stuart 20-1

6 Mostly Awesome Loveberry Martin 15-1

4 Desha Vazquez Prather 20-1

7 Purse $51,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $75,000

ONAWAY**** rallied to fourth, after a poor start, in a good debut effort. He easily earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure, and he is dropping into a maiden-claiming race. THE GREAT DANSKY is a son of a Grade I winning sprinter, and he sports several sharp works for winning connections. SHANGHAI'S DREAM was a well-beaten third in his local debut. He is consistent and fits at this maiden classification.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Onaway;Talamo;Cox;7-5

7 The Great Dansky;Thompson;Jones;5-1

1 Shanghai's Dream;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

2 Haney Boys;Eramia;Von Hemel;6-1

3 Beaver Hat;Canchari;Williamson;15-1

6 Rip It Ryan;Wales;Delong;12-1

9 Jealous Eyes;Cohen;Asmussen;8-1

8 Maybe a Spider;Birzer;Fires;12-1

5 I Lived It;Elliott;Morse;20-1

8 Purse $92,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, Allowance

JUNGLE WARFARE** finished second in a fast optional-claiming race, while compromised by a slow pace. He likely needed the race after a long layoff, and he has sprinted consistently well in limited opportunities. STRIKE THAT has been a convincing winner in both of his races, and he appears talented enough to move up and contend. STAR OF KODIAK earned competitive Beyer figures in a pair of off-the-turf sprints at Fair Grounds, and he picks up the leading rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

12 Jungle Warfare Baze Sadler 8-1

9 Strike That Cohen Diodoro 7-2

6 Star of Kodiak Santana Davis 3-1

2 Naughty Alfred Lara Garcia 12-1

8 Market King Mojica Lukas 20-1

1 Augie FDe La Cruz Garcia 5-1

4 Impressed Felix Mason 6-1

10 Sabrena's Bling Birzer Jackson 10-1

11 Alkhaatam Cannon Peitz 12-1

7 Lullaby Bling Quinonez Durham 15-1

3 Best of Greeley WDe La Cruz Thomas 30-1

5 Nice Work Talamo Puhich 20-1

9 Purse $33,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $30,000

TRACKING GOLD** had to overcome a poor start in a maiden win at Woodbine, and the class dropper is having blinkers removed, which is a high-percentage angle for this stable. CARIBBEAN contested the pace before drawing off to an 11-length maiden victory, and he was claimed out of the race by top trainer Steve Asmussen. MUTINEER drew a difficult post position, but the Beyer figures he earned in California make him a logical threat to win at this class level.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Tracking Gold Cohen McKnight 4-1

8 Caribbean Vazquez Asmussen 7-2

12 Mutineer Baze O'Neill 9-2

9 Starring John Wain Garcia Hollendorfer 8-1

3 Parade Field Loveberry Villafranco 12-1

10 Mica Bay Santana Asmussen 9-2

5 Botero Talamo Cox 12-1

6 Peppered Rocco Ortiz 10-1

4 Take Charge Now FDe La Cruz Martin 20-1

1 Majors Vindication Felix Fires 30-1

2 Knowyouroptions WDe La Cruz Von Hemel 20-1

11 Dealin' Stelen Birzer Zito 20-1

Exotic possibilities

The second race starts a daily double, and FIRST CITIZEN and RONAMO may be all that's needed in the first leg. The second race has a single for me in ITALIAN JUSTICE. The seventh race starts a Pick-3, and ONAWAY is a good single. The eighth race drew a full field of 12, and I recommend using my top four selections. The ninth race also drew a full field, and spreading out is highly recommended.

Sports on 03/05/2020