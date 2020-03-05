School districts get more alternative-days leeway

Arkansas education leaders have expanded from five to 10 the number of alternative instruction days available to school districts this year, while also allowing districts that didn't previously submit an alternative instruction plan to do so by May 1.

The rule changes for what are officially titled Alternative Methods of Instruction plans are being made in recognition of the potential for the new strain of coronavirus to cause schools or school districts to have to close temporarily to stem the spread of the respiratory ailment.

State-approved Alternative Methods of Instruction plans enable students and faculty members in a district or a school to do school work at home when their schools are closed for bad weather or other exceptional circumstances -- without having to make up the days on school holidays or by extending the end of the school year. Schools can send home packets of lessons for students to use or call for students to access online lessons. Teachers are to be available to their students on those days via phone or online.

The alternative instruction plans are authorized by state law, Act 862 of 2017.

Two memoranda issued this week by the Arkansas Department of Education's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education notified superintendents and other school system leaders of the changes to the instruction plan requirements.

One of the memos was specifically on the alternative instruction plan changes and reopened application period. The second memo is a much broader guidance to school districts for dealing with the threat of the coronavirus.

"While currently there are no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Arkansas, we recognize the importance of planning and communication to ensure the safety of all Arkansans," the memo states.

The memo advises school system leaders to review their approved alternative instruction plans and communicate with teachers, parents and community members about how decisions will be made "if it's determined that there is a need" for their use.

Almost all of Arkansas' 238 traditional school districts and 25 charter systems have approved alternative instructional plans, according to the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education's website.

The few exceptions include some charter schools such as the Arkansas Virtual Academy and Arkansas Connections Academy. The Fayetteville and Russellville school districts are also listed as not having state-approved alternative instructional plans.

The broad coronavirus memo goes on to say that the Arkansas Department of Health is the designated lead agency in coordinating information and response to the virus, but that the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education has a share of the responsibility.

The memo notes that the Department of Health is monitoring travelers arriving in Arkansas from countries that have had sustained community transmission of the virus -- China, South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan. Those travelers are advised by the state health officials to stay home for 14 days to monitor for any symptoms.

State education leaders are urging school systems to let parents know that district staff members are aware of the risks associated with the virus and are working with state health officials, the memo said.

"Districts are requested to identify any student or staff who may have departed China (or, in the future, any other affected country) within the last 14 days. This information is permitted to be shared with Arkansas Department of Public Health under the public emergency rule.

"Schools should inform their school nurse if any students or staff have traveled to these countries so that the nurse can advise regarding home self-quarantine and assist with self-monitoring," the memo also states.

"If a student is identified as having traveled from China (or other affected country) in the last 14 days and has symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, they should immediately be placed in a single room and have a mask placed on them. Others in the room should wear a mask. If physical contact is required, then gown, gloves and mask should be worn."

Any suspected case -- with symptoms -- of the coronavirus should be reported to the Health Department immediately, the memo to school district officials said.

The memo further states that unless students and faculty members are at risk, schools do not need to take precautions beyond standard efforts to prevent the spread of illness. Those include staying home when ill, frequent handwashing, avoid touching face with unwashed hand, covering mouth when coughing or sneezing. Other precautions include urging students and staff members to get flu shots and providing adequate supplies for good hygiene.

The division will continue to coordinate with other state agencies, the memorandum says.

"Should it become necessary outbreaks in school districts will be managed with assistance of the local Department of Health and/or county office of emergency management. Therefore, school districts should communicate with local officials to plan accordingly."

Arkansas school districts have already been updating families about preventing and dealing with communicable diseases.

"We take the safety and well-being of our students and staff very seriously at the Little Rock School District and felt that it would be timely to share our continuing commitment in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns across the country," Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore wrote to parents this week.

"While we have not experienced any health-related challenge with COVID-19, we do know that the flu is still prevalent in our community. We are taking this opportunity to review and share some of our health emergency protocols."

Poore urged parents to teach their children not to share food, drinks and unwashed utensils.

"Know the signs and symptoms of the flu," he also urged. Those symptoms include fever of 100 degrees or higher, cough, sore throat, a runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, and feeling very tired.

"If you have a fever that exceeds 100 it is time to receive medical attention!

"Keep sick children at home for at least 24 hours after the fever is gone without using fever-reducing drugs," he also said and asked that families notify their child's school when the child is sick.

North Little Rock Superintendent Bobby Acklin posted similar information this week.

"NLRSD will continue to monitor informational updates and follow the guidance of our local, state, and federal health agencies to keep our community informed and healthy," Acklin wrote.

