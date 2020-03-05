Southland roundups

MEN

SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 69,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 65

The University of Central Arkansas fell short with a second-half rally at the University Center in Hammond, La., on Wednesday night.

Southeastern Louisiana (8-22, 5-14) held a 35-21 halftime lead. UCA could only get as close as the final margin.

Southeastern Louisiana's Ty Brewer hit 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including 5 of 8 on three-point attempts, in finishing with a team-high 19 points.

Hayden Koval paced Central Arkansas with 19 points and nine rebounds. Koval was 6 of 10 from the floor and 7 of 8 on free throws. Eddy Kayouloud added 13 points and nine rebounds. Ryland Bergersen scored 12 points and handed out six assists.

UCA finished 22 of 54 (40.7%) from the floor and was 19 of 27 (70.4%) from the line. Southeastern Louisiana was only 22 of 59 (37.3) from the floor, but hit 9 of 25 (36.0%) on three-pointers compared to the Bears going 2 of 17 (11.8%) from beyond the arc.

WOMEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 54,

SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 47

Taylor Sells scored 13 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and handed out 4 assists as the University of Central Arkansas snapped a five-game losing streak by topping Southeastern Louisiana at the Farris Center in Conway.

UCA (12-16, 8-11) never trailed after the 7:54 mark of the first quarter and led 26-17 at the half.

Southeastern Louisiana (12-16, 9-10) pulled to within 32-31 with 4:01 left in the third quarter when Jyar Francis hit a three-pointer, but a three-point play by Sells pushed the Sugar Bears' lead back to four, 35-31.

UCA's largest lead was 11, 46-35, with 6:33 left in the game after a three-pointer by Sells. Southeastern Louisiana could only get as close as close as 49-45 with :38 seconds remaining.

Hannah Langhi added 11 points and Briana Trigg 10 for UCA. The Sugar Bears shot 17 of 51 (33.3%) from the floor and 17 of 18 (94.4%) on free throws.

Morgan Carrier scored 20 points for Southeastern Louisiana.

