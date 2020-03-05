UA campus daycare worker arrested on sexual indecency with child, rape charges

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas police on Wednesday arrested a campus daycare worker on suspicion of two counts of sexual indecency with a child and rape by forcible fondling, UA police Capt. Gary Crain said.

Joseph C. O'Neill, 31, had already been suspended and banned from the Jean Tyson Child Development Center, police said.

Jail records show him being held this morning at the Washington County jail. He is listed as having a Fayetteville address.

Police on Monday received a report of possible sexual indecency with a child at the child development center and issued a "safety warning" to the UA campus community via email, also stating that an employee of the center had been suspended.

"Parents should speak with their children to determine if there are additional victims or any suspicious behavior," the safety alert stated.

The Tyson child development center provides care for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, according to its website. The center is licensed by the state to have a capacity of up to 199 children, according to the state Department of Human Services Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education.

The Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division is assisting with the police investigation.