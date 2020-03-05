Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Elections Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

UA System ready to shift online if coronavirus shuts down a campus, trustees told

by Kat Stromquist | Today at 12:02 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Kassandra Salazar (left), a sophomore at the University of Arkansas from Rogers, speaks Tuesday, April 5, 2016, to a group of 11th-grade students from Heritage High School in Rogers as they walk past Old Main while on a tour of the university campus in Fayetteville. ( NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo / Andy Shupe)

University of Arkansas System campuses are prepared to move fully online should a COVID-19 case shut down a campus, trustees learned on Thursday.

Other measures in the state's largest higher education system to fight the epidemic include the announcement that coronavirus testing will be totally covered with no out-of-pocket costs for all of the system's employees and their dependents enrolled in its health plan. That covers about 38,000 people, system president Dr. Donald Bobbitt said.

The schools also are seeking guidance on whether they should host upcoming athletic competitions with no audiences in the stands. But no decision has been made on that issue.

Trustees held a special meeting on Thursday to hear about what administrators have considered in light of the coronavirus epidemic.

In Arkansas, no one has tested positive for the illness. Two people are candidates for testing, according to the latest information from the state Department of Health.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT