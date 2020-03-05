TODAY’S DIVISION I GAMES

UALR women vs. Troy

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 11-16, 9-7 Sun Belt Conference; Troy 23-4, 14-2

SERIES UALR leads 19-7

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Tori Lasker, 5-7, Jr. 5.8 2.6

G Sydney Chastain, 5-7, Sr. 4.4 3.0

G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Sr. 14.8 5.4

F Teal Battle, 6-1, Jr. 13.6 5.9

F Alayzha Knapp, 6-2, Fr. 8.3 3.1

COACH Joe Foley (344-190 in 17 seasons at UALR)

TROY

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Jasmine Robinson, 5-6, Jr. 11.9 2.3

G Janiah Sandifer, 5-7, Jr. 3.6 2.8

G Harriet Winchester, 5-11, Sr. 5.2 6.4

F Alexus Dye, 6-0, Jr. 9.9 9.5

F Kate Rodgers, 6-2, Sr. 3.2 6.3

COACH Chanda Rigby (144-103 in eight seasons at Troy)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR TROY

56.6 Points for 80.2

62.3 Points against 68.3

-3.5 Rebound margin +15.6

+0.5 Turnover margin +1.6

39.8 FG pct. 37.8

30.0 3-pt pct. 27.5

67.0 FT pct. 67.4

CHALK TALK UALR has lost five of its past six games and sits in a tie for fourth in the Sun Belt standings along with Louisiana-Lafayette. ... Troy enters on a four-game winning streak, and a win tonight will put it in a tie for first in the Sun Belt with Coastal Carolina. ... Troy won the first meeting, 77-59, on Feb. 20 in Troy, Ala.

-- Trenton Daeschner

ASU women vs. South Alabama

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 10-17, 7-9 Sun Belt Conference; South Alabama 13-15, 8-8

SERIES ASU leads 38-13

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Jireh Washington, 5-9, So. 12.8 4.5

G Mya Love, 5-8, Fr. 2.9 2.1

G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Jr. 10.3 7.8

G Payton Tennison, 5-11, Sr. 6.9 2.1

F Peyton Martin, 5-11, Jr. 12.6 5.7

COACH Matt Daniel (10-17 in one season at ASU)

SOUTH ALABAMA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Shaforia Kines, 5-5, Sr. 15.6 3.8

G Damaya Telemaque, 5-8, So. 8.2 3.1

G Savannah Jones, 6-0, Jr. 13.9 5.4

F Kennedi Centers, 6-0, Sr. 6.5 5.5

C Antoinette Lewis, 6-1, Jr. 12.9 10.0

COACH Terry Fowler (98-118 in seven seasons at South Alabama)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU USA

63.0 Points for 69.4

72.5 Points against 68.0

-7.0 Rebound margin -1.3

+0.8 Turnover margin 0.0

37.7 FG pct. 39.4

28.3 3-pt pct. 33.0

65.3 FT pct. 59.4

CHALK TALK Arkansas State snapped a six-game losing streak in its last outing with a 72-54 home victory over UALR. ... South Alabama has dropped four of its past five games. ... South Alabama won the first meeting against ASU this season, 87-71, on Feb. 20 in Mobile, Ala.

-- Trenton Daeschner

Sports on 03/05/2020