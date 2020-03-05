TODAY’S DIVISION I GAMES

UALR women vs. Troy
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock
RECORDS UALR 11-16, 9-7 Sun Belt Conference; Troy 23-4, 14-2
SERIES UALR leads 19-7
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Tori Lasker, 5-7, Jr. 5.8 2.6
G Sydney Chastain, 5-7, Sr. 4.4 3.0
G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Sr. 14.8 5.4
F Teal Battle, 6-1, Jr. 13.6 5.9
F Alayzha Knapp, 6-2, Fr. 8.3 3.1
COACH Joe Foley (344-190 in 17 seasons at UALR)
TROY
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Jasmine Robinson, 5-6, Jr. 11.9 2.3
G Janiah Sandifer, 5-7, Jr. 3.6 2.8
G Harriet Winchester, 5-11, Sr. 5.2 6.4
F Alexus Dye, 6-0, Jr. 9.9 9.5
F Kate Rodgers, 6-2, Sr. 3.2 6.3
COACH Chanda Rigby (144-103 in eight seasons at Troy)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR TROY
56.6 Points for 80.2
62.3 Points against 68.3
-3.5 Rebound margin +15.6
+0.5 Turnover margin +1.6
39.8 FG pct. 37.8
30.0 3-pt pct. 27.5
67.0 FT pct. 67.4
CHALK TALK UALR has lost five of its past six games and sits in a tie for fourth in the Sun Belt standings along with Louisiana-Lafayette. ... Troy enters on a four-game winning streak, and a win tonight will put it in a tie for first in the Sun Belt with Coastal Carolina. ... Troy won the first meeting, 77-59, on Feb. 20 in Troy, Ala.
-- Trenton Daeschner
ASU women vs. South Alabama
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
RECORDS Arkansas State 10-17, 7-9 Sun Belt Conference; South Alabama 13-15, 8-8
SERIES ASU leads 38-13
RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ARKANSAS STATE
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Jireh Washington, 5-9, So. 12.8 4.5
G Mya Love, 5-8, Fr. 2.9 2.1
G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Jr. 10.3 7.8
G Payton Tennison, 5-11, Sr. 6.9 2.1
F Peyton Martin, 5-11, Jr. 12.6 5.7
COACH Matt Daniel (10-17 in one season at ASU)
SOUTH ALABAMA
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Shaforia Kines, 5-5, Sr. 15.6 3.8
G Damaya Telemaque, 5-8, So. 8.2 3.1
G Savannah Jones, 6-0, Jr. 13.9 5.4
F Kennedi Centers, 6-0, Sr. 6.5 5.5
C Antoinette Lewis, 6-1, Jr. 12.9 10.0
COACH Terry Fowler (98-118 in seven seasons at South Alabama)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU USA
63.0 Points for 69.4
72.5 Points against 68.0
-7.0 Rebound margin -1.3
+0.8 Turnover margin 0.0
37.7 FG pct. 39.4
28.3 3-pt pct. 33.0
65.3 FT pct. 59.4
CHALK TALK Arkansas State snapped a six-game losing streak in its last outing with a 72-54 home victory over UALR. ... South Alabama has dropped four of its past five games. ... South Alabama won the first meeting against ASU this season, 87-71, on Feb. 20 in Mobile, Ala.
-- Trenton Daeschner
Print Headline: TODAY’S DIVISION I GAMES