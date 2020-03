Matt Jones of WholeHogSports.com looks back at the Razorbacks' 0-4 week and previews Arkansas' upcoming games against South Alabama.

Guests this week are Pat Combs of AT&T SportsNet and Creg Stephenson of AL.com.

You can find all of our podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and SoundCloud by searching for "WholeHogSports."