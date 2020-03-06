17th place in primary buoys Boyd

Fort Smith attorney Mosie Boyd claimed 17th place in Arkansas' Democratic presidential primary Tuesday, narrowly outpacing Julian Castro, a former U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary who had suspended his campaign in January.

Boyd received 414 votes in Arkansas, according to unofficial results from the Arkansas secretary of state's office, roughly 0.18% of all Democratic ballots cast. Castro, who finished in last place, was backed by 325 Arkansans, unofficial results showed.

Boyd fared better in Sebastian County, capturing 0.83% of the vote there. With help from friends and neighbors, she won 63 votes, good enough for eighth place in the county, according to unofficial results. In neighboring Crawford County, she claimed 0.82% of the vote.

"I feel very blessed and grateful ... that we live in a country where anybody can run for president, and I'm grateful to everyone who voted for me," Boyd said in a telephone interview Thursday.

A graduate of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's William H. Bowen School of Law, Boyd has run a bare-bones campaign.

She reported net contributions of $14,238.29 on her year-end Federal Election Commission campaign-finance report. As of Dec. 31, her campaign account contained $950.69.

She secured a spot on the New Hampshire ballot by paying a $1,000 filing fee. The filing fee in Arkansas was steeper -- $2,500, she said.

Boyd claimed a spot for free on the California ballot after its secretary of state, Alex Padilla, determined that she was now a "generally advocated for or recognized" presidential candidate.

After receiving 32 votes in last month's New Hampshire presidential primary, Boyd had better luck in California, receiving at least 1,160 votes there on Super Tuesday, according to Padilla's office. With large numbers of ballots still uncounted, that figure was expected to rise.

The California votes had special significance for Boyd because her mother lives there.

"I was very grateful to wake up Wednesday morning to a text message from my mom, who said, 'Congratulations. I am so proud of you.' Obviously, coming in last in California and second to last in Arkansas, I was glad my mom wasn't disappointed," she said.

A Santa Rosa native, Boyd's great-great grandfather represented California in Congress, her biography states.

After gaining experience in Sacramento, she challenged incumbent Gov. Gray Davis in the 2002 primary.

She finished fourth in a four-way race, capturing 95,857 votes -- or 4.4% of the total votes cast.

Votes were tougher to come by this time. Fewer than 1 California voter in 1,000 backed Boyd's presidential bid.

Despite trailing, Boyd isn't ready to suspend her campaign.

She plans to remain in the race until the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, she said.

If there's a stalemate and party leaders are looking for a consensus candidate, she'll be available, she noted.

"I am excited about backing the Democratic nominee -- especially if it's me," she said.

Boyd has long been an advocate for women presidential candidates. She helped launch U.S. Sen. Carol Moseley Braun's 2004 presidential campaign.

