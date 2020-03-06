Arkansas man arrested on drug possession charge after traffic stop

Authorities arrested a Norfork man on a drug possession charge during a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon, according to a Baxter County sheriff's office press release.

A Baxter County deputy pulled over Patrick Kelly, 43, on Arkansas 5 in Salesville after he committed a traffic violation. The deputy asked for consent to search and found drug paraphernalia in the car and a bag of methamphetamine in the man's pocket, the release said.

Kelly is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and a careless driving violation. Kelly was released from the Baxter County jail after posting his $2,500 bond.