The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF MARCH 5, 2020

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CR-18-859. Emmitt Riley v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Hart, J., dissents.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CR-19-396. Cameron Halliburton v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-19-500. Chad Kitchell v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Womack, J., dissents.

