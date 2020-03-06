Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Elections Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas Supreme Court

Today at 3:03 a.m.

The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF MARCH 5, 2020

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CR-18-859. Emmitt Riley v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Hart, J., dissents.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CR-19-396. Cameron Halliburton v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-19-500. Chad Kitchell v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Womack, J., dissents.

Metro on 03/06/2020

Print Headline: Arkansas Supreme Court

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT