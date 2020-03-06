Bay survives Junction City's last-ditch effort

QUITMAN -- The school with four state basketball championships got the best of the school with seven football championships Thursday afternoon at Quitman High School.

It wasn't easy.

Bay, the Democrat-Gazette's third-ranked 2A boys team entering this week's state tournament, couldn't exhale until Cameron Frazier's last-second three-point attempt failed and the clock ran out on a nerve-racking 66-63 victory.

Bay (29-8) advances to today's 5:30 p.m. quarterfinal matchup with defending state champion England (27-4).

Bay Coach Brad Brannen was part relieved and a little bit riled after watching Junction City, known for its football prowess, nearly overcome a seven-point deficit in the final 25.7 seconds.

"We just got to listen and do what we say we're going to do," Brannen said. "Still pulled it out. It's a win, move on to the next one."

The next one, against England, will be an interesting one, considering that the teams played less than one month ago.

The game was played at Bay, scheduled to help keep the teams sharp in the time between the end of conference play and the beginning of district and regional competition.

Bay won 68-39.

England has not lost since, gathering itself to win seven consecutive games in district, regional and state play.

Bay almost got ahead of itself in the final seconds Thursday.

"Thought we played a little nervous this time around," Brannen said. "I knew Coach [Hutchison] would do a great job getting them ready for us, and he did. He knew who to guard, where to go. They did a good job of getting us out of our comfort zone early. Give them all the credit. They played really well, if not better than we did tonight.

"We're still here. We got to get it corrected. Go on to the next one."

Bay, 6-1 since beating England, suffered a 12-point loss in the regional final to Marianna, the top-ranked team in 2A.

Thursday's game with Junction City was Bay's first game since it played Marianna.

"We're going to have to play better than we did today," Brannen said.

Paiton Hartley, a 6-3 junior, led Bay with 20 points, including a 10 of 12 showing from the free-throw line.

Bay senior Aaron Jolly scored 16 points, junior Jay Jones added 13 points and senior Tyler Harten chipped in with 11.

Senior Harlandus Frazier led Junction City with 15, junior Cameron Frazier added 14 and senior point guard Jakendall Henderson had 13.

"I told them, Bay's very good," Junction City Coach Kendall Hutchison said. "We knew that. We're pretty good, too. Bay wins by 15, 20 all the time because they get people down, people fold a little bit."

Hutchison said he was proud of how the Dragons fought back, first from 59-53 with two chances to take the lead, and again in the final seconds after trailing 66-59.

"That's all you can ask for," Hutchison said. "They gave themselves a chance at the end there. That shot goes, it would have been something."

FORDYCE 65, RECTOR 43

Fordyce outscored Rector 34-14 over the second and third quarters to advance to today's 8:30 p.m. quarterfinal with Lavaca.

Darius Edwards led Fordyce (21-9) with 18 points, Jaylen Parham added 17 and Trey Merritt scored 15.

Max Ford scored 15 to lead Rector (22-11), Jacob Carter had 11 and Adam Romine ended up with 13, including 3 three-pointers.

Rector came into the tournament as the fifth-ranked team in Class 2A.

MARIANNA 45,

WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 43

Marianna, the state's top-ranked Class 2A team, scored the game's final six points, including a game-tying three-pointer by senior John Perry after a missed free throw, to advance to Saturday's 1:30 p.m. semifinals.

Kelvin Bowers led Marianna (29-4) with 18 points, and Terran Williams added 15 against White County Central (25-12).

Marianna led 26-25 at halftime but trailed 35-33 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bears built a 43-39 lead with less than one minute to play.

Williams made one free throw with 40.1 seconds left, missed the second, but Marianna rebounded and fed to Perry at the top of the key, where he hit a game-tying three-pointer.

Marianna managed two free throws afterward for the victory.

