Beating A&M serves two purposes for Hogs

The team that beat LSU 99-90 belongs in the NCAA Tournament.

Problem is those losses to Georgia, South Carolina and Missouri are a hindrance to the University of Arkansas' hopes of making the Big Dance.

That said, the Hogs moved up four spots in the NCAA NET rankings after Wednesday night's victory. A victory at Texas A&M on Saturday would improve their outlook even more, especially since the the Aggies just beat Auburn.

The Aggies will be high as a kite and full of more confidence than an undefeated 3-year-old colt at Oaklawn.

Seldom are suggestions made when it comes to coaching, but Eric Musselman might want tell Jimmy Whitt that A&M's senior day game is his, too. On senior night against LSU, Whitt scored 26 points and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds.

Like in so many of the Razorbacks' wins, he was a difference-maker.

In fact, if he hadn't decided to transfer from SMU to play for Musselman, who knows how this season would have turned out for the Hogs.

Mason Jones has had a much publicized great season, including four SEC player of the week honors. He was always going to be counted on to carry a huge load.

Isaiah Joe, too. They were known factors.

Whitt was an unknown, but he has been invaluable to the Hogs, and he needs to build off the LSU game.

The contention here is if Arkansas beats A&M, which will be difficult in College Station, the Razorbacks need to win two games in the SEC Tournament to get back in the Big Dance.

The Aggies have improved big time since losing to the Razorbacks 69-59 in Walton Arena in the SEC opener.

This is a critical game for the Razorbacks because a win guarantees them a Thursday game in the SEC Tournament instead of a play-in game Wednesday.

Winning five games in five days is a long shot. For Arkansas and its short bench, it is almost an impossibility.

The Hogs hold the No. 10 seed right now, which means the 6 p.m. game Thursday. If they lose and Missouri beats Alabama, the Razorbacks could be forced into a Wednesday game.

In a perfect scenario for the Hogs, they would beat Texas A&M and Missouri would beat the Tide. That would move Arkansas into a tie for ninth with Alabama. The Razorbacks beat the Tide this season, so they would move to the No. 9 seed and the first game Thursday.

That means a few more hours of rest before the next game.

As the No. 9 seed, Arkansas would open up with either Texas A&M or Tennessee. The Hogs split the season series with the Vols, with each winning big on their home court.

If that happened, the winner then would face Kentucky, which is not a great prospect. The SEC Tournament is called the Kentucky Invitational for a reason.

However, if the Hogs made it to a Friday game with the Wildcats, that too might mean they are in the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA selection committee has its work cut out for it during next week's meetings.

Instead of the ACC getting eight teams, it is probably getting four or five, which means the committee must find three or four more teams for the field of 68.

The ACC is really odd this season. Florida State and Louisville are tied for the lead. Duke and Virginia are tied for third, and famed North Carolina is next to last.

So the Hogs have a shot with a decent NET ranking of 43.

They need Jimmy Whitt to believe Saturday is his senior day and help the Razorbacks get the win and a Thursday game in the Kentucky Invitational.

Sports on 03/06/2020