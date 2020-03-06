Border's migrant arrests make gain in February

WASHINGTON -- The number of migrants detained by U.S. authorities along the border with Mexico rose slightly in February, Trump officials said Thursday, a sign that the administration's deterrent strategy may be stalling.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials released figures showing a slight uptick in arrests in February, the first time in nine months that unauthorized crossings have increased. Authorities detained 37,119 border crossers last month, up from 36,660 in January, the latest figures show.

While the number of migrants taken into custody as part of a family group continued to decline, authorities encountered more single Mexican adults and unaccompanied minors along the border, the latest figures show.

Overall, arrests have dropped 75 percent since last May, when authorities took more than 144,000 border crossers into custody during a record surge of Central American families and children.

The administration responded by imposing sweeping restrictions on the U.S. asylum system, requiring migrants to wait in Mexico while their humanitarian claims are processed or sending them to Guatemala to seek protection there.

President Donald Trump has campaigned for reelection on his border security record, but the February border numbers suggest his administration's policies may not be able to continue driving down the number of unauthorized crossings.

Mexico's economy is not growing, and the country's homicide rate remains near peak levels.

Trump said this week that his administration is prepared to close the U.S. southern border in response to the coronavirus outbreak, but there are no indications CBP is taking steps to do so. Mexico has confirmed only a handful of infections to date, far fewer than the United States.

The Trump administration maintains it is still confronting a crisis at the border that requires extraordinary measures.

While the number of migrants taken into custody last month was fewer than half the February 2019 total, it was significantly higher than the 23,557 arrests recorded in February 2017, the president's first full month in office.

A Section on 03/06/2020