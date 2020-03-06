Class 1A girls state tournament roundup

CADDO HILLS 59,COUNTY LINE 47

Peyton Powell went 6 of 7 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Indians extend their season at Lake Hamilton.

Powell ended with 18 points, Jaci Vines tossed in 13 and Taylor Allen had 12 for Caddo Hills (24-12), which trailed 32-27 at halftime.

Martha Neumeier ended with 17 points, and Shae Parsons had 14 points for County Line (20-15).

EMERSON 67, KINGSTON 41

A 24-point outing from Cassidy Jones catapulted the Lady Pirates past the Lady Yellowjackets.

Chasity Jones chipped in with 16 points and Marleena Brown had 10 for Emerson (32-3), which opened up a 41-19 lead by the half.

Mellia Johnson scored 12 points for Kingston (21-12).

KIRBY 54, NORFORK 41

A big fourth quarter sent the Lady Trojans to a comeback victory over the Lady Panthers.

McKenzie Jones had 16 points and Kaylee Dougan scored 14 for Kirby (37-5), which was behind 36-33 entering the final period.

Hannah Bryant led Norfork (25-12) with 16 points while Kiley Alman added 10.

Sports on 03/06/2020